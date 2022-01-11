What Educators Should Know About the Latest in Brain Health

The brain is crucial to education, and most of us really don’t know much about how this organ works.

Fortunately, we’re in a golden age of discovery when it comes to the brain, and there are even new disciplines emerging with new ways of thinking about the tool we use for thinking.

On this week’s EdSurge Podcast, we’re looking at an approach that comes out of physiology—the branch of biology that looks at how organisms function as a system.

We talked with a biologist who focuses on what he calls the physiology of aging. He’s James Goodwin, a professor at Loughborough University in the U.K., and a special advisor to the Global Council on Brain Health in Washington, DC.

His latest book lays out this new way to think about brain health. It’s called “Supercharge Your Brain: How to Maintain a Healthy Brain Throughout Your Life.”

This book is full of surprising advice that has implications for schools and colleges—and anyone interested in learning. So I was excited to talk with Goodwin, who, by the way, is an unusual character for higher ed.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.