What Educators Should Know About the Latest in Brain Health
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

What Educators Should Know About the Latest in Brain Health

By Jeffrey R. Young     Jan 11, 2022

What Educators Should Know About the Latest in Brain Health
Beatriz Gascon J / Shutterstock

The brain is crucial to education, and most of us really don’t know much about how this organ works.

Fortunately, we’re in a golden age of discovery when it comes to the brain, and there are even new disciplines emerging with new ways of thinking about the tool we use for thinking.

On this week’s EdSurge Podcast, we’re looking at an approach that comes out of physiology—the branch of biology that looks at how organisms function as a system.

We talked with a biologist who focuses on what he calls the physiology of aging. He’s James Goodwin, a professor at Loughborough University in the U.K., and a special advisor to the Global Council on Brain Health in Washington, DC.

His latest book lays out this new way to think about brain health. It’s called “Supercharge Your Brain: How to Maintain a Healthy Brain Throughout Your Life.”

This book is full of surprising advice that has implications for schools and colleges—and anyone interested in learning. So I was excited to talk with Goodwin, who, by the way, is an unusual character for higher ed.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

More from EdSurge

Teaching Must Get More Flexible Before It Falls Apart
Teaching Must Get More Flexible Before It Falls Apart
Opinion

Teaching Must Get More Flexible Before It Falls Apart

By Simon Rodberg
Education Has Been Hammering the Wrong Nail. We Have to Focus on the Early Years.
Education Has Been Hammering the Wrong Nail. We Have to Focus on the Early Years.
Early Learning

Education Has Been Hammering the Wrong Nail. We Have to Focus on the Early Years.

By Isabelle Hau
How to Motivate Students to Actually Do Homework and Reading
How to Motivate Students to Actually Do Homework and Reading
column

How to Motivate Students to Actually Do Homework and Reading

By Bonni Stachowiak
Kids Use Play To Communicate. Here’s Why Adults Need To Pay Attention.
Kids Use Play To Communicate. Here’s Why Adults Need To Pay Attention.
Opinion

Kids Use Play To Communicate. Here’s Why Adults Need To Pay Attention.

By Danny Joe LaBrecque
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2022 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved