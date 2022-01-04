Scenes From Campus Life During the ‘Delta Semester’
EdSurge Podcast

Scenes From Campus Life During the 'Delta Semester'

By Jeffrey R. Young     Jan 4, 2022

Scenes From Campus Life During the ‘Delta Semester’
Students wait for COVID tests at Boston University.
Boston University

Last semester has been described as a kind of limbo—with fewer COVID health restrictions and more in-person classes and activities, but under the cloud of a stubborn pandemic.

What was it like to be on a college campus as the Delta variant surged?

To find out, we connected with students on five campuses around the country, asking them to share moments from the fall that epitomized this unusual time, nearly two years into the global pandemic.

One thing that was notably different, was adjusting to returning to physical classrooms.

For Umreen Imam, a grad student at the University of Houston-Downtown, that meant trying to put faces to voices she had heard in online courses. “Everyone would log onto Zoom, but no one would have their cameras on. So you would just hear their voice and not know what they look like,” she says. “I remember texting members in my group what color shirt I was wearing so that they would be able to tell who I was.”

Other students featured in this episode of the EdSurge Podcast include:

Their dispatches show that it’s a time marked by uncertainty, and sometimes not even knowing what to hope for.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

