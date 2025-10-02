Career Readiness in the Real World [Podcast]

As industries evolve and the skills gap widens, the question remains: How can we better connect education to employment?

In this episode of The Idea Spark, host Carl Hooker welcomes Jennifer Wilkerson, VP of Innovations and Advancements at NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research), and Andy Dunaway, Product Manager, Career Connected Learning at Pearson. Together, they explore how credentialing, industry alignment, and strong partnerships help students move from the classroom to meaningful careers. Using construction as a lens, this conversation highlights scalable strategies for building career-ready pathways across CTE programs and beyond.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, or use the player on this page.

CLICK TO LISTEN TO THE FULL SERIES!