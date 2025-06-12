Dual Enrollment Unpacked [Podcast]

With declining college enrollment, institutions are rethinking the traditional four-year model. Dual enrollment has emerged as a significant growth area, with high schools increasingly prioritizing these programs and colleges finding that dual enrollment students now comprise a significant portion of their student body. This trend has developed alongside the shift toward virtual and asynchronous course delivery, creating new educational pathways.

In this second episode of The Idea Spark podcast, host Carl Hooker speaks with Laura Weiss, senior director of commercial strategy and growth initiatives at Pearson. The episode explores how dual enrollment and early career pathways are helping students move faster and more affordably toward meaningful careers.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, or use the player on this page.