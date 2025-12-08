Beyond Easy Answers: How AI Can Deepen Learning

When Dr. Carolina Gutierrez's physics students used artificial intelligence to solve problems, something unexpected happened: The answers were wrong. But instead of provoking frustration, those mistakes sparked the kind of learning teachers hope for. Students began asking why, adjusting their prompts and developing critical thinking skills that went beyond computational accuracy.

This is the kind of AI integration educators want — not shortcuts, but tools that deepen learning and engage students in authentic problem-solving. As AI becomes increasingly common in classrooms, teachers are moving beyond curiosity and caution to ask practical questions: How do we use these tools responsibly? How do we ensure equity? And how do we help all students benefit?

Dr. Carolina Gutierrez

High School Science Teacher, Texas

"We try to move past AI for efficiency," explained Jessica Garner, senior director of innovative learning at ISTE+ASCD. "That's a great place to start, but we focus on how AI can help make education what it should be for students — transforming the learning experience." Garner leads GenerationAI's Communities of Practice, which bring together educators in yearlong cohorts to explore shared problems of practice around AI. "We intentionally include educators from varied roles, regions and backgrounds — district leaders, administrators, classroom teachers, skeptics, novices and experts," she said. "Through virtual and in-person convenings, participants learn, test ideas and support one another as they examine how AI can responsibly enhance teaching and learning in their own contexts."

Recently, EdSurge host Carl Hooker moderated a webinar that brought together members of these communities to highlight practical solutions for implementing AI in K-12 classrooms. The panel included Garner; Dr. Craig Perrier, a high school social studies specialist in Virginia, who uses AI to support new standards and universal design for learning; Hannah Davis Ketteman, a digital learning coach in Texas, who works with teacher cohorts to integrate AI into assignments and assessments; and Gutierrez, a high school science teacher in Houston, who supports emergent bilingual students with AI-guided lessons.

Together, they discussed strategies for building student confidence, scaffolding learning and ensuring all students benefit from innovation.

EdSurge: How do you help teachers who are hesitant about using AI?

Davis Ketteman: As a digital learning coach, a big part of my job is teaching teachers how to use these tools. The spectrum of AI literacy among teachers can be surprising. Empowering teachers will ultimately empower students to become AI literate.

Scaffolding has been really important. People have a lot of opinions about tools like MagicSchool or SchoolAI, but those [simplified platforms with pre-built templates] can be great entry points for teachers who feel uncomfortable or aren't confident with prompting. If we can give them small successes with tools that feel relevant and practical, they can build confidence and eventually move into larger language models. Starting with a small win helps them expand more easily.

Dr. Craig Perrier

High School Social Studies Specialist, Virginia

What’s at the heart of your work with your problem of practice?

Perrier: For me, it’s personalization and adaptive learning. In Virginia, students earn verified credits for graduation, often through curriculum-embedded performance assessments based on the Inquiry Design Model.

The challenge is that the materials aren’t always accessible. For example, a primary source for an inquiry on the Crusades included a speech by Pope Urban in Middle English. No ninth grader can read that effectively. So we began using tools like MagicSchool and ChatGPT to modify texts to appropriate reading levels or summarize articles. The problem of practice was: How can we use AI to support the new standards and be emblematic of Universal Design for Learning?

This year, we extended that approach to podcasts and infographics. We used NotebookLM to create podcasts. But then we were surprised by how hard it was to find an AI-based infographic maker. We’d say, “Generate an infographic about the causes of the Civil War,” and the images might look like World War II, or the background language would be nonsense. It just wasn’t a good match for what we needed. We finally landed on Napkin AI through connections in the GenerationAI cohort.

Hannah David Ketteman

Digital Learning Coach, Texas

Teachers can now offer a menu of accessible resources so every student can engage meaningfully. It’s shifted the mindset from “My students can’t do this” to “My students absolutely can.”

Gutierrez: For me, it’s about critical thinking and problem-solving, especially in AP Biology. It’s moving students from describing parts to asking: If I change this, what happens?

We use Gizmos, which lets students simulate being vets or doctors and interpret symptoms. I combine that with guided work using AI to generate prompts. For example, when my physics students used AI to solve problems, the answers were sometimes wrong. That led them to ask why and to learn how to adjust prompts or parameters, developing real critical thinking skills.

Hands-on work makes this even more visible. Using AI-generated guides, students followed step-by-step protocols for mini-labs. Breaking complex work into small, manageable steps helped students feel confident and engaged, especially my emergent bilingual learners. They began to participate, understand and stay invested. Quiet students took on leadership roles.

Once students learned how to ask better questions, use prompts effectively and think critically, they became empowered to manage their own learning.

Davis Ketteman: At the core, my work is really about critical thinking and problem-solving. Many teachers are wondering how to navigate a more boxed curriculum while maintaining autonomy. We’ve been talking about evaluating AI output and adapting it for the class.

Jessica Garner

Senior Director of Innovative Learning, ISTE+ASCD

One teacher I work with teaches math models to seniors. She reworked a budget project where students research a job, find a salary and build a budget. This time, students start by defining what “affordability” means. Then they draw a random life change, like a new roommate or a sick relative, and adjust their budgets. Finally, they present and redefine affordability as a group.

The evaluation this project demands from both teacher and students is astounding. And for students who aren’t strong in math, we focus beyond computation. They analyze what the output means in context. Seeing those light bulbs go off has been amazing.

What advice would you give to educators looking to implement AI?

Gutierrez: First, keep an open mind about the tools you use, what you’ll learn and whose perspective you’re approaching the work from. Are you thinking about the student experience, or are you using it to enhance your lessons?

Learn to pivot when challenges arise. Don’t give up at the first obstacle. AI is a valuable tool, and just as we adapted to computers, it’s becoming part of our classrooms. If we guide students responsibly, they can navigate it safely.

Davis Ketteman: I have two pieces of advice. First, start where you are. AI can feel intimidating, but tools like ChatGPT are still new. Find one small task — maybe cleaning up slides — and try it.

Second, just do it. Opportunities come when you put yourself out there. Apply for webinars or presentations that interest you. Don’t let self-doubt hold you back. Find your people, network and get involved.

Perrier: This falls under self-awareness. You need to be aware and comfortable that you can’t keep up with everything in AI. Some feel they have to be first to know and first to use, but I’m comfortable knowing I can’t do it all.

Stay networked. Find your community, like the one Jessica leads. Being connected opens possibilities instead of constantly chasing them.

Garner: This makes my heart happy. The ways they are working with AI are exactly what we want to see!

