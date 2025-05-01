The Evolving Landscape of CTE
The Idea Spark

The Evolving Landscape of CTE

from Pearson

May 1, 2025

The Evolving Landscape of CTE
SeventyFour
Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are evolving, becoming more deeply integrated into mainstream high school curricula. Alongside this transition is an expanded perspective on career exploration, and a stronger emphasis on student agency and well-being.

In this first episode of a new series, The Idea Spark podcast, host Carl Hooker speaks with Elyse Monahan, a former CTE educator and current National Product Sales Specialist at Pearson. They discuss the transformation of CTE, and how these programs are adapting to provide students a more well-rounded, future-ready education.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, or use the player on this page.

Career Readiness The Idea Spark
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

