Whatever Happened to Building a Metaverse for Education?
Tweet
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Tweet
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Whatever Happened to Building a Metaverse for Education?

By Jeffrey R. Young     Apr 16, 2024

Whatever Happened to Building a Metaverse for Education?
Halfpoint / Shutterstock
Tweet
Tweet

This article is part of the guide: The EdSurge Podcast.

Remember all the hype around the metaverse in education?

Just two years ago it seemed like a 3D virtual realm for education was imminent: Facebook had changed its name to Meta, to signal its giant bet on the VR space, and it had launched TV ads showing classes happening in new immersive worlds; several college campuses started building replicas of their physical campuses in VR spaces, in part with money from Meta; and think tanks were issuing reports on how to best harness VR spaces for education. (EdSurge receives philanthropic support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is co-owned by the CEO of Meta. Learn more about EdSurge ethics and policies here and supporters here.)

That buzz has all but vanished, especially when it comes to the idea of setting up shared virtual spaces like the ones imagined by the science fiction author who coined the term metaverse.

So what happened to the early education experiments in the metaverse, and what do those watching the space think is next?

To find out, we checked in with two experts for this week’s EdSurge Podcast — the same folks we had on as guests two years ago at the height of the metaverse craze. Those guests are Greg Heiberger, associate dean for academics and student success at South Dakota State University and Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a professor of psychology at Temple University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“I'm actually OK that a lot of the buzz is going somewhere else because I think it helps us to focus not on the shiny object … but on what really matters to us,” says Heiberger, whose university was one of those funded by Meta to make a campus in VR.

But he admits there are downsides, too.

“What's heartbreaking is there was money, there was money flowing from Meta into education directly … and that tap has been pretty well closed, and that I think is tough,” he says.

Hirsh-Pasek notes that there have been important developments in VR even though they aren’t getting as much attention. For instance, she praised Apple’s recent product release of the Apple Vision Pro, which she says solves an important challenge of the technology by allowing users to opt to see a view of the outside world even while wearing the headset. In her testing of the device, she said she felt truly immersed in a demo that allowed users to appear to walk among dinosaurs. “But basically you'd be watching an Imax movie,” she said of the device’s strengths. “And for education, we need more. We need interactivity. And it must be social.” Her takeaway for now is the device “is built for entertainment,” but that her “dream” is that more social aspects can be added later.

Both experts still see important applications for VR in education, and for a concept like a metaverse eventually emerging and bringing more experiential learning to students. And they are calling on tech companies to seek input from educators and education researchers as they continue to develop the hardware that will make such virtual worlds possible.

Hear their experiences and predictions on this week’s episode. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

EdSurge Podcast Teaching and Learning
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

Next Up

The EdSurge Podcast

Is It Time for a National Conversation About Eliminating Letter Grades?
Is It Time for a National Conversation About Eliminating Letter Grades?
EdSurge Podcast

Is It Time for a National Conversation About Eliminating Letter Grades?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Could AI Give Civics Education a Boost?
Could AI Give Civics Education a Boost?
EdSurge Podcast

Could AI Give Civics Education a Boost?

By Jeffrey R. Young
What New Research Says About Fostering a ‘Sense of Belonging’ in Classrooms
What New Research Says About Fostering a ‘Sense of Belonging’ in Classrooms
EdSurge Podcast

What New Research Says About Fostering a ‘Sense of Belonging’ in Classrooms

By Jeffrey R. Young
How Is the ‘College Is a Scam’ Narrative Influencing Who Chooses to Go to Campus?
How Is the ‘College Is a Scam’ Narrative Influencing Who Chooses to Go to Campus?
EdSurge Podcast

How Is the ‘College Is a Scam’ Narrative Influencing Who Chooses to Go to Campus?

By Jeffrey R. Young

More from EdSurge

To Help Boys, Should Schools Focus on Masculinity — or on Students’ Shared Humanity?
To Help Boys, Should Schools Focus on Masculinity — or on Students’ Shared Humanity?
Well-Being

To Help Boys, Should Schools Focus on Masculinity — or on Students’ Shared Humanity?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
The Opportunities and Drawbacks of AI-Powered Reading Coaches, Assistants and Tutors
The Opportunities and Drawbacks of AI-Powered Reading Coaches, Assistants and Tutors
Opinion

The Opportunities and Drawbacks of AI-Powered Reading Coaches, Assistants and Tutors

By Natalia Kucirkova
Fresh Food, Dance Class, and Nap Mats: What's Lost Without Federal Money for Child Care
Fresh Food, Dance Class, and Nap Mats: What's Lost Without Federal Money for Child Care
Affordability

Fresh Food, Dance Class, and Nap Mats: What's Lost Without Federal Money for Child Care

By Rebecca Gale
5 Steps to Ensure Your Classroom Technology Refresh Delivers
5 Steps to Ensure Your Classroom Technology Refresh Delivers

5 Steps to Ensure Your Classroom Technology Refresh Delivers

By Natalie Mactier
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2024 All Rights Reserved