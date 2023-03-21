Inside the Quest to Detect (and Tame) ChatGPT
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Inside the Quest to Detect (and Tame) ChatGPT

By Jeffrey R. Young     Mar 21, 2023

Inside the Quest to Detect (and Tame) ChatGPT
Tada Images / Shutterstock

This article is part of the guide The EdSurge Podcast.

Since the release of ChatGPT, which can generate original text that seems like it was written by a human, educators have expressed concern about students using the tool to write their essays for them. So naturally, companies are rushing to create tools that they say can help detect when text is written by a bot.

But will these tools work? And even if they do at first, will this approach continue to be effective as AI gets more sophisticated?

Or does this new breed of AI require a new approach to checking for academic dishonesty?

On today’s episode of the EdSurge Podcast, we’re going behind the scenes on some up-to-the-minute efforts to detect ChatGPT — and other efforts to incorporate checks on the technology that would help educators.

To do that, EdSurge talked with educators and technologists at the forefront of exploring these questions, including:

  • Edward Tian, a senior at Princeton University who built a bot detector called GPTZero;
  • Eric Wang, vice president of AI at Turnitin, which plans to release an AI detector before the end of the academic year;
  • Alfred Guy, director of undergraduate writing at Yale University who is watching the growth of AI chatbots closely to see how to adjust his teaching;
  • and Sal Khan, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Khan Academy, which last week announced a new tool that attempts to incorporate the AI behind ChatGPT into its online system for students.

Their efforts to tame this powerful new technology show that the stakes are higher than how to check student work for cheating. What is the best way for educators to prepare students for a time when it will be hard to tell if anything you read has been written by a human or a bot?

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts, or use the player on this page.

EdSurge Podcast Artificial Intelligence

Next Up

The EdSurge Podcast

Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science
Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science
EdSurge Podcast

Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science

By Jeffrey R. Young
Do Active-Shooter Drills in Schools Do More Harm Than Good?
Do Active-Shooter Drills in Schools Do More Harm Than Good?
EdSurge Podcast

Do Active-Shooter Drills in Schools Do More Harm Than Good?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Why All of Us Could Use a Lesson in ‘Thinking 101’
Why All of Us Could Use a Lesson in ‘Thinking 101’
EdSurge Podcast

Why All of Us Could Use a Lesson in ‘Thinking 101’

By Jeffrey R. Young
Joyce Carol Oates Says Teaching Creative Writing Is Like Training Boxers
Joyce Carol Oates Says Teaching Creative Writing Is Like Training Boxers
EdSurge Podcast

Joyce Carol Oates Says Teaching Creative Writing Is Like Training Boxers

By Jeffrey R. Young

More from EdSurge

One Idea to Keep Teachers From Quitting — End the Teacher Time Crunch
One Idea to Keep Teachers From Quitting — End the Teacher Time Crunch
Policy & Government

One Idea to Keep Teachers From Quitting — End the Teacher Time Crunch

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
The Idea of a Teacher Salary Minimum Is Gaining Steam in Congress. Where Has This Worked?
The Idea of a Teacher Salary Minimum Is Gaining Steam in Congress. Where Has This Worked?
Policy & Government

The Idea of a Teacher Salary Minimum Is Gaining Steam in Congress. Where Has This Worked?

By Emily Tate Sullivan
Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science
Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science
EdSurge Podcast

Lessons From This 'Golden Age' of Learning Science

By Jeffrey R. Young
Students Want a Better Education Experience. First, Teachers Must Master Deeper Learning.
Students Want a Better Education Experience. First, Teachers Must Master Deeper Learning.
Voices

Students Want a Better Education Experience. First, Teachers Must Master Deeper Learning.

By Isabel Bozada-Jones
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2023 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved