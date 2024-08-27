When the Teaching Assistant Is an AI ‘Twin’ of the Professor
Tweet
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Tweet
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

When the Teaching Assistant Is an AI ‘Twin’ of the Professor

By Jeffrey R. Young     Aug 27, 2024

When the Teaching Assistant Is an AI ‘Twin’ of the Professor
Tweet
Tweet

This article is part of the collection: The EdSurge Podcast.

Two instructors at Vilnius University in Lithuania brought in some unusual teaching assistants earlier this year: AI chatbot versions of themselves.

The instructors — Paul Jurcys and Goda Strikaitė-Latušinskaja — created AI chatbots trained only on academic publications, PowerPoint slides and other teaching materials that they had created over the years. And they called these chatbots “AI Knowledge Twins,” dubbing one Paul AI and the other Goda AI.

They told their students to take any questions they had during class or while doing their homework to the bots first before approaching the human instructors. The idea wasn’t to discourage asking questions, but rather to nudge students to try out the chatbot doubles.

“We introduced them as our assistants — as our research assistants that help people interact with our knowledge in a new and unique way,” says Jurcys.

Experts in artificial intelligence have for years experimented with the idea of creating chatbots that can fill this support role in classrooms. With the rise of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, there’s a new push to try robot TAs.

“From a faculty perspective, especially someone who is overwhelmed with teaching and needs a teaching assistant, that's very attractive to them — then they can focus on research and not focus on teaching,” says Marc Watkins, a lecturer of writing and rhetoric at the University of Mississippi and director of the university’s AI Summer Institute for Teachers of Writing.

But just because Watkins thought some faculty would like it doesn’t mean he thinks it’s a good idea.

“That's exactly why it's so dangerous too, because it basically offloads this sort of human relationships that we're trying to develop with our students and between teachers and students to an algorithm,” he says.

On this week’s EdSurge Podcast, we hear from these professors about how the experiment went — how it changed classroom discussion but sometimes caused distraction. A student in the class, Maria Ignacia, also shares her view on what it was like to have chatbot TAs.

And we listen in as Jurcys asks his chatbot questions — and admits the bot puts things a bit differently than he would.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or on the player on this page.

Higher Education Teaching and Learning From the Future Technology Trends Artificial Intelligence EdSurge Podcast
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

Next Up

The EdSurge Podcast

What If Banning Smartphones in Schools Is Just the Beginning?
What If Banning Smartphones in Schools Is Just the Beginning?
EdSurge Podcast

What If Banning Smartphones in Schools Is Just the Beginning?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Should College Become Part of High School?
Should College Become Part of High School?
EdSurge Podcast

Should College Become Part of High School?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Should Chatbots Tutor? Dissecting That Viral AI Demo With Sal Khan and His Son
Should Chatbots Tutor? Dissecting That Viral AI Demo With Sal Khan and His Son
EdSurge Podcast

Should Chatbots Tutor? Dissecting That Viral AI Demo With Sal Khan and His Son

By Jeffrey R. Young
What Brain Science Says About How to Better Teach Teenagers
What Brain Science Says About How to Better Teach Teenagers
EdSurge Podcast

What Brain Science Says About How to Better Teach Teenagers

By Jeffrey R. Young

More from EdSurge

An Edtech Giant Declares Bankruptcy. What Might It Mean for Online Higher Ed?
An Edtech Giant Declares Bankruptcy. What Might It Mean for Online Higher Ed?
Online Learning

An Edtech Giant Declares Bankruptcy. What Might It Mean for Online Higher Ed?

By EdSurge Staff
How Home Visiting Programs Benefit the Whole Family
How Home Visiting Programs Benefit the Whole Family
Opinion

How Home Visiting Programs Benefit the Whole Family

By Cara Craig
How a Best-Selling Food Writer Came to Run a Wish List-Clearing Project for Teachers
How a Best-Selling Food Writer Came to Run a Wish List-Clearing Project for Teachers
Teaching and Learning

How a Best-Selling Food Writer Came to Run a Wish List-Clearing Project for Teachers

By Emily Tate Sullivan
For Rural Families, Home-Based Child Care Could Improve Access to Preschool
For Rural Families, Home-Based Child Care Could Improve Access to Preschool
Early Learning

For Rural Families, Home-Based Child Care Could Improve Access to Preschool

By Anne Vilen
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2024 All Rights Reserved