Glitches, ‘Gas Fees’ and Lessons We Learned Selling an NFT
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Glitches, ‘Gas Fees’ and Lessons We Learned Selling an NFT

By Jeffrey R. Young     Sep 14, 2021

Glitches, ‘Gas Fees’ and Lessons We Learned Selling an NFT
Sashkin / Shutterstock

Spoiler alert: our effort to sell an NFT did not end in riches, despite the fact that some big-name publications have made hundreds of thousands selling digital versions of their articles as collectables. There was a moment, in fact, when we almost lost money in our attempt to auction an EdSurge article on the blockchain.

But making money was never the goal. The purpose of the experiment was to learn first-hand how the world of NFTs works—and to better understand how they might be used in education. And we definitely learned a few surprising things along the way. See the original article that we turned into an NFT here.

We tell the story of our quest to sell an NFT on this week’s EdSurge Podcast, and you can meet some of the bidders and hear some of the mistakes we made. And learn how it all turned out.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

More from EdSurge

How Toxic Positivity Demoralizes Teachers and Hurts Schools
How Toxic Positivity Demoralizes Teachers and Hurts Schools
Teaching & Learning

How Toxic Positivity Demoralizes Teachers and Hurts Schools

By Stephen Noonoo
The Collapse of China’s Online Tutoring Industry Is Taking American Educators Down With It
The Collapse of China’s Online Tutoring Industry Is Taking American Educators Down With It
Global Education

The Collapse of China’s Online Tutoring Industry Is Taking American Educators Down With It

By Emily Tate
How Remote Learning Subverts Power and Privilege in Higher Education
How Remote Learning Subverts Power and Privilege in Higher Education
Opinion

How Remote Learning Subverts Power and Privilege in Higher Education

By Sabyn Javeri
An Oral History of Early Childhood Educators During the Pandemic
An Oral History of Early Childhood Educators During the Pandemic
Early Learning

An Oral History of Early Childhood Educators During the Pandemic

By Rachel Burstein
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2011-2021 EdSurge Inc. All rights reserved.