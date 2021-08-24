How the Pandemic Has Disrupted Global K-16 Online Education
By Jeffrey R. Young     Aug 24, 2021

LuckyStep / Shutterstock

Online high schools were a growing trend even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and some online schools were beginning to have a global reach. Now that the whole world has been forced to experiment more with online delivery, where does that leave the international market for online education at the K-12 level? And what has it done for the global market for online undergraduate education?

Those were the key questions at a panel discussion that EdSurge editor Jeff Young moderated earlier this month at the ASU GSV Summit in San Diego. For this week’s EdSurge Podcast, we’re bringing you highlights of that discussion, which was actually held in person in front of an audience of folks wearing masks, and also streamed online to those who couldn’t be there in person.

We were joined by three guests who have been leading online schools:

  • David Freed, the chief operating officer of Crimson Education, an online teaching and tutoring company that runs an online high school.
  • Jade Roth, CEO of Avenu Learning, a joint venture between Southern New Hampshire University and the SEEK Group that supports people seeking certificate, undergraduate and graduate degrees.
  • Tomohiro Hoshi, head of school at Stanford Online High School, an online high school affiliated with Stanford University.

And it turns out the answers to these questions are complicated, and nuanced. Different parts of the world are more open to online learning than others. And as you’ll hear, our panelists had some theories on why that’s so.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

