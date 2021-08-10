Could NFTs Play a Role in Education?

NFT is a buzzword that's particularly difficult to explain—and it's perhaps even harder to imagine how it might play a role in education.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. That means this technology lets you create a digital file that is one-of-a-kind—and that has coded into it the proof of its authenticity as an original. NFTs use the blockchain, the same technical framework that makes bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies possible.

All this means suddenly artists and collectors can buy, sell or trade digital files just like they have always done for artworks or baseball cards. Many of these digital files may end up only being worth a small amount. But in some cases we’ve seen big dollar signs around NFTs that people hope will continue to increase in value.

For this week's EdSurge Podcast, we ask how this technology could shake up education. We talk to an educator and students about how they're using NFTs, and we ask them for their input about our own experiment this week where we turned an EdSurge article into an NFT.

