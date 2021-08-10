Could NFTs Play a Role in Education?
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Could NFTs Play a Role in Education?

By Jeffrey R. Young     Aug 10, 2021

Could NFTs Play a Role in Education?
Immersion Imagery / Shutterstock

NFT is a buzzword that's particularly difficult to explain—and it's perhaps even harder to imagine how it might play a role in education.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. That means this technology lets you create a digital file that is one-of-a-kind—and that has coded into it the proof of its authenticity as an original. NFTs use the blockchain, the same technical framework that makes bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies possible.

All this means suddenly artists and collectors can buy, sell or trade digital files just like they have always done for artworks or baseball cards. Many of these digital files may end up only being worth a small amount. But in some cases we’ve seen big dollar signs around NFTs that people hope will continue to increase in value.

For this week's EdSurge Podcast, we ask how this technology could shake up education. We talk to an educator and students about how they're using NFTs, and we ask them for their input about our own experiment this week where we turned an EdSurge article into an NFT.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

More from EdSurge

Online Tutoring in China Was Booming. Then Came a Dramatic Shift in Regulations.
Online Tutoring in China Was Booming. Then Came a Dramatic Shift in Regulations.
Edtech Business

Online Tutoring in China Was Booming. Then Came a Dramatic Shift in Regulations.

By Rebecca Koenig
The Strange Past and Messy Future of 'Gifted and Talented’
The Strange Past and Messy Future of 'Gifted and Talented’
EdSurge Podcast

The Strange Past and Messy Future of 'Gifted and Talented’

By Jeffrey R. Young
The Crucial Art — and Science — of Listening Leadership
The Crucial Art — and Science — of Listening Leadership
column

The Crucial Art — and Science — of Listening Leadership

By Reshan Richards
There’s a New Wave of AI Research Coming to Transform Education
There’s a New Wave of AI Research Coming to Transform Education
Artificial Intelligence

There’s a New Wave of AI Research Coming to Transform Education

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact us

© 2011-2021 EdSurge Inc. All rights reserved.