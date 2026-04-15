What Makes Edtech Work for Students [Infographic]
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Digital Learning

What Makes Edtech Work for Students [Infographic]

from ISTE+ASCD

Apr 15, 2026

What Makes Edtech Work for Students [Infographic]
Graphic Design By Erin Horlacher
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Even the most well-intentioned edtech can fall short if it does not meet students where they are. After several years studying the usability of edtech for teachers, the research team at ISTE+ASCD turned its attention to students — examining how the technical and pedagogical design of digital tools shapes their learning experiences.

In partnership with In Tandem and Sesame Workshop, researchers spoke with high school students across the United States to understand how they actually use edtech in real learning contexts. The findings identify five areas that matter most to students and offer guidance for educators and product designers seeking tools that are intuitive, meaningful and engaging.

Click here to see the full infographic.

A full framework and guidance for edtech buyers and product providers will be released in 2026.

Teaching and Learning Student Engagement Digital Learning
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