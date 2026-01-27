K–12 Edtech in 2026: Five Trends Shaping the Year Ahead

For years, K–12 technology conversations revolved around what to adopt next — the newest device, the latest platform, the next big promise. But as district leaders enter 2026, the question has fundamentally shifted from “What should we buy?” to “What’s actually worth keeping?”

If there’s a common thread, it’s this: The era of technology for technology’s sake is over. The pandemic forced rapid adoption without reflection. Now comes the reckoning.

Districts are asking tougher questions about return on instruction, demanding better data governance, and recognizing that cybersecurity is a cultural challenge. They’re grappling with how to prepare students for an AI-shaped workforce while protecting them from screen overload and data exploitation.

Here’s what will define 2026.

Screen-Time Reckoning Gets Complicated

Last fall, Kris Hagel had a lot of uncomfortable conversations. As chief information officer for Peninsula School District in Washington, he found himself explaining to anxious parents, many of whom had just read “The Anxious Generation,” why their children were still using devices in school.

“We had to define pedagogical use versus passive consumption,” he says. “Kids are not sitting in school mindlessly scrolling TikTok. There’s a pedagogically sound reason for what we’re doing. But we haven’t always communicated that difference well.”

Some leaders believe the criticism is warranted. Evan Abramson, director of innovation and technology at New Jersey’s Morris-Union Jointure Commission, argues that edtech has displaced good teaching.

“We’ve taken the power from teachers and put it in technology’s hands,” he says. “There’s never a purpose for devices in kindergarten and first grade. They should be learning the foundational skills many aren’t getting elsewhere.”

But Susan Moore, director of instructional technology at Meriden Public Schools in Connecticut, warns against wholesale bans.

“Very few, if any, of our students will graduate into a workforce that doesn’t use technology,” she says. “Let’s have conversations about what makes a good prompt, how to be a critical consumer of information. That’s the work we should be doing.”

The conversation is shifting from whether technology belongs in schools to how it should be used, and that requires clearer communication and stronger pedagogy.

AI Stops Being Optional

“To borrow a phrase, AI is like corn syrup; it’s going to be in everything,” says Freddie Cox, chief technology officer of Tennessee’s Knox County Schools. He sees AI embedding itself into edtech products whether districts are ready or not.

“This is the year a leader cannot bury their head in the sand,” Cox says. “AI becomes part of the purchasing decision.”

The challenge isn’t just selecting tools; it’s supporting educators through constant change. Hagel describes a revealing moment last fall when teachers in his district admitted that, for the first time, they could not keep up with all the changes.

Other districts are approaching AI implementation cautiously. Jon Castelhano, executive director of technology for Gilbert Public Schools in Arizona, assembled an AI task force and spent last year training teachers. “We wanted it to be conservative and meaningful,” he says.

Tom Ingram, director of IT for Escambia County Public Schools in Florida, has focused on educating district leadership about what AI is and how it’s involved in different apps.

Data Governance Becomes Everyone’s Problem

For years, data governance lived in the IT department. But as AI tools proliferate, districts are discovering their infrastructure isn’t ready.

“AI is only as good as the data that backs it up,” says Chantell Manahan, director of technology at Metropolitan School District of Steuben County in Indiana. “Data governance conversations are leaving the tech department, and AI is exposing issues we’ve ignored. We have to focus on data governance, privacy and ethics.”

The problems are fundamental: inconsistent definitions across systems, unclear ownership of data, weak privacy controls.

Hagel frames it differently: “How do you get information into AI systems so they do what you need and make the changes you want to see? That requires understanding what data you have available.”

Michael Steinberg, assistant director of technology at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District in New York, devised his own method to govern data. He spent four years building role-based access profiles tied to every job title in his district. “When someone gets onboarded, offboarded, or changes roles, everything updates automatically,” he explains. “A special education teacher who becomes a bus driver, for example, immediately loses access to IEPs.”

Money Gets Tight and Questions Get Harder

The ESSER cliff has arrived. Federal relief dollars are gone, and districts are navigating rising hardware costs and infrastructure demands.

Constrained budgets are forcing harder conversations about what technology is worth paying for. “We’re looking at return on instruction,” says Moore. “What metrics show us whose products are effective?” She’s pushing back on vendor analytics that don’t demonstrate learning outcomes. “I’ve seen crazy metrics, like number of clicks.”

Manahan expects more districts to consolidate platforms — even if that means losing features. “It’s not just about funding,” she says. “It’s about human capacity. Parents, teachers and leaders can’t juggle endless platforms.”

Debbie Leonard, executive director of technology for Greenwood School District 50 in South Carolina, puts it simply: “The device is not the teacher. We need direct instruction and platforms that support teachers as a resource — not replace them.”

Cybersecurity Becomes Everyone’s Responsibility

In New York, one of Steinberg’s board members lost money to a phishing attack impersonating the superintendent. “AI makes it easy to create believable emails,” he says. “The traditional method of blocking domains doesn’t work anymore.”

Districts are responding with layers: awareness training, advanced email security, multifactor authentication and network certificates. Steinberg deployed student multifactor authentication down to fourth grade using pictograph-based authentication.

Leonard’s district in South Carolina is also feeling the urgency and will soon begin conducting phishing simulations with high school students. “We have to do better at educating people,” she says.

What It All Means

Districts are taking back control of the conversation. Instead of letting vendors, headlines or emergencies drive decisions, leaders are asking what students need and choosing products that serve those goals.

“We need to get back to innovation and creativity among teachers,” Abramson says. “We need partners who will push back sometimes and take the journey with us. Technology cannot be the whole curriculum anymore.”