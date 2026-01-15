Peering Into the Future: Look for These K-12 Education Trends in 2026

Aggressive. That’s the word that comes to mind when assessing the pace of change promising — or threatening, depending on your point of view — to sweep through education at the top of 2026.
To help readers focus on top trends worthy of their attention, EdSurge journalists distilled expertise from education sources of all sorts into half a dozen predictions for this new calendar year.
The influence of the Trump administration is one volatile force for education leaders, teachers, students and families to reckon with. Some of the policy shifts emerging from the White House (notably, not so much from Congress) directly target the world of teaching and learning, such as the ongoing dismantling of the federal Department of Education, which has observers worried about the fate of key data collection programs and services for students. In other cases, educators are grappling with collateral damage, like federal immigration raids making families afraid to send their kids to school in an era where chronic absenteeism is already a major concern.
Artificial intelligence is another agent — pun intended — of great change. Beyond increasingly passé worries about whether student use of AI tools constitutes cheating, other existential questions are surfacing for schools this year. How can these institutions of knowledge prepare children for a world in which much of the content they encounter is factually suspect? This kind of concern may make 2026 the year that sees a meaningful backlash movement against the exposure kids have to so much technology, especially in the classroom.
Meanwhile, a problem that is foundational rather than flashy is on many leaders’ agendas for 2026: American students don’t seem to be learning very much. Districts are turning their toolboxes upside down in search of promising solutions, from recruiting truant kids back into classrooms to instituting science-backed lesson plans to discovering what individual students need from assessment data. Frustration with poor academic outcomes is one driver of the growing “school choice” movement, which aims to siphon tax dollars away from district public schools to support charter and private options. The implications of enrollments shifting to alternative schools may become clearer this year.
Also shaping the future in 2026? The past. With America’s big birthday — 250 years young — this year, social studies teachers are taking full advantage of extra interest and resources for teaching civics. Read EdSurge’s coverage of that trend here.
Peer into the future with us, below.
— Rebecca Koenig