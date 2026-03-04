Schools Keep Facing the Same Challenges. Students and Educators Know What Needs to Change.

Educators have seen wave after wave of “innovative” solutions promise to address long-standing challenges — from personalization and engagement to college- and career-readiness — yet many issues remain stubbornly unresolved. Too often, solutions are developed and scaled without a clear understanding of how challenges show up in daily classroom experiences or how students, families and educators define the problems.

Understanding the everyday barriers that students, families, practitioners and administrators identify ensures that potential solutions — whether technological, instructional or relational — are grounded in real needs rather than assumptions.

What These Challenges Look Like in Classrooms and Systems

In Digital Promise’s co-research and co-design work with communities across the country, students and educators describe challenges that are neither new nor isolated, but reflect enduring gaps in how learning environments are designed and supported. Looking closely at how these challenges surface through our Challenge Map reveals the deep connections between instructional practice, student engagement and systems-level supports — and why tackling one without the others often falls short.

Together, these experiences shape whether students feel their learning opportunities are future-forward, adaptable to their goals, needs and circumstances, and equip them to exercise agency in their education and career journeys.

Supporting individualized learning, for example, requires systems that give educators the time, tools and structures to understand and respond to each learner’s growth. Without those conditions, personalization requires extraordinary effort — making it difficult to sustain as a routine part of instructional practice.

Similar structural challenges constrain college- and career-readiness efforts. Educators consistently pointed to the need for more holistic, student-centered pathways. One educator described the importance of a “multi-tiered career program in which students engage in self-exploration of their skills, abilities and interests” to connect learning to concrete opportunities and transferable skills they can use after high school.

Engagement, Agency and the Conditions for Learning

At the crux of learning lies student engagement — shaped by both classroom practices and the broader systems in which learning occurs. Community members and educators both highlighted that academic success depends on students’ well-being.

Students shared that learning is most meaningful when it connects to their interests and allows them to have a voice in shaping their educational experiences. Educators echoed this perspective, underscoring the importance of agency in fostering meaningful learning. As one educator reflected, ensuring educational excellence requires continually redefining educational systems in ways that “give every student access to their own version of success.”

Engagement is not simply a matter of student effort or teacher technique, but a product of the environments and systems that shape learning opportunities.



Learning Does Not Stop at the Schoolhouse Door

Students, families and educators who contributed to Digital Promise’s Challenge Map identified supports that go beyond the schoolhouse, offering insight into the social conditions shaping learning. Suggestions for home stability, physical and emotional safety, and balancing responsibilities inside and outside of school highlight how deeply schooling is intertwined with young people’s lives beyond the classroom.

Other insights were deceptively simple yet profound: One group of students suggested creating regular feedback loops in schools so they could share concerns, inform changes to physical spaces and course offerings, and shape how resources are used. Even these straightforward ideas, however, call for systemic shifts in how schools operate and how student voices are embedded in decision-making.

What It Means to Put People at the Center of Innovation

Education remains a fundamentally human endeavor. As long as the goal is to prepare young people to navigate their futures with skill, agency and well-being, the conditions and relationships that shape students’ opportunity and engagement remain essential.

At a time when education research and development (R&D) is often synonymous with emerging technologies, shifting the focus to problem-solving — driven by the perspectives of those living the challenges — expands what counts as innovation. Existing technologies may play an important role, but they should not be scaled simply because they are novel.

Rather, the starting point for innovation should be: What is the central problem that needs to be solved, for and with whom, and what are the resulting outcomes if the problem is addressed successfully? Only then should existing tools or new solution development enter into the equation. Addressing these challenges requires shifts in mindsets and power dynamics so that both students and educators learn how student voice should shape learning and curriculum.

Why Education Research and Development Needs a Systems Lens

As education R&D evolves, the field is increasingly recognizing that local district systems and community engagement have often been missing from innovation efforts. In policy and education leadership circles, there is a growing call for education R&D that strengthens young people’s futures and, by extension, the nation’s long-term economic and civic well-being.

When schools and local communities are meaningfully engaged in R&D, their perspectives consistently point to persistent challenges that require a systems-level response. These challenges are not isolated problems to be solved with standalone interventions, but signals of deeper misalignments in policies, incentives and assumptions across the education ecosystem.

Questions for Building Lasting Change

Solution developers, policymakers and funders drive change through their respective products and investments. Recognizing these challenges as persistent problems and indicators of necessary systems change, they might consider:

How well do solutions capture the actual problems they aim to solve, rather than the technological possibilities they allow?

To what extent do local policies and incentives support the development of solutions that center students, families, communities and educators experiencing the challenge?

How are the perspectives of those living the challenges incorporated throughout the research, solution design and implementation process?

How do technological solutions reflect the relational and mindset shifts required across the system?

How can the evaluation of challenges in education take a systems approach that not only accounts for easily identifiable policies, resources, and practices but also for underlying relationships and assumptions?

Above all, lasting educational innovation depends on a shared conviction: The voices and experiences of students, families, community members and educators must shape how problems are defined and solutions are developed.