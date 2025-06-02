Learnings From the Front Lines on Redefining Leadership for the Age of AI

On a Wednesday afternoon, a school district director emailed to say she might be late to the first community of practice session. She explained she was giving a board presentation that evening, right before the session. Her story isn’t unique; it’s emblematic of the complexity educational leaders face as they navigate responsibilities, unforeseen demands and the need for human connection.

The AI in Education Leadership Catalyst community of practice was intentionally designed to foster the strategic leadership and collaborative networks necessary to navigate the complex implications of generative AI. As co-designers, we envisioned a space where leaders could contemplate big questions: How do we lead with integrity when the ground beneath us may be shifting? How do we center pausing and introspection in an era of AI? And, most importantly: How can we design learning experiences that are as adaptive and resilient as the leaders we serve?

A Critical Framework Guiding Our Work

The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into education demands a reimagining of traditional leadership paradigms. In this ever-evolving landscape, the principles of Liberatory Design offer a powerful framework for navigating uncertainty and fostering equitable change. Rather than viewing these mindsets as simply design principles, we contend that they represent crucial leadership competencies for the age of AI.

Build relational trust. From the outset, we listened deeply to the community's aspirations and challenges. One principal stated, “As a campus, we are currently having a number of issues with the use of AI and are working on an AI policy.” In addition, by welcoming participants to come as they are, whether that be cameras on or off, stepping away as needed, we honored the reality that leaders are also caregivers, juggling roles and responsibilities. Building relational trust is paramount for leading communities through technological shifts.

Progress, not perfection, was our mantra. Modeling vulnerability and curiosity, we embraced mistakes as learning opportunities. By partnering across organizations, we demonstrated that collaboration, particularly among values-aligned leaders, can spark innovation and serendipitous partnerships.

Practice self-awareness. After each session, we conducted after action reviews, asking: What was supposed to happen? What actually happened? What did we learn? What will we adjust? We also shared the end-of-session survey results and our reflections with participants. This simple act of showing our work invited others to do the same, fostering a culture of continuous learning and a place where feedback wasn’t just collected, but acted upon.

Recognize oppression. We asked ourselves: Who isn’t at the table, and why? When a participant was reassigned to an additional school role mid-program, her bandwidth shrank. Rather than let her slip away, we offered flexible ways for her to stay engaged. This also prompted us to continually examine the structural and individual barriers that make participation harder for some.

Embrace complexity. Reframing our inaugural community of practice as a pilot freed us from the illusion of perfection. We invited diverse perspectives into curriculum design, which led to unexpected partnerships and richer learning experiences.

Focus on human values. We listened deeply to participants’ stories and aspirations, surfacing the issues that mattered most at the intersection of AI and education. This helped us elevate the genius within the community and ensured our work remained grounded in what leaders have top of mind at this particular snapshot of their journey with AI.

Seek liberatory collaboration. Titles matter less than lived experience. We invited participants to co-design and co-facilitate sessions, tapping into the collective leadership of the group. One community member later reflected, “This is what a paradigm shift can look like. Not just professional development… but possibility development.” This approach built capacity and nurtured a sense of shared ownership.

Work with fear and discomfort. AI can be daunting. Early on, we established a norm: Be comfortable being uncomfortable. In breakout rooms, leaders shared the challenges they are navigating. By holding space for vulnerability, we turned discomfort into a catalyst for growth and community.

Attend to healing. Weekly check-ins provided participants with an opportunity to share what was working and what wasn’t. One principal wrote, “Our first session was incredibly energizing.” Attending to the emotional elements of change is as important as the technical content.

Work to transform power. We designed multiple entry points for sharing and learning, recognizing that agency, belonging and competence are core human needs that we must meet. By gradually releasing responsibility and inviting leaders to share their learning beyond the cohort, we fostered a broader sense of purpose.

Exercise creative courage. Progress, not perfection, was our mantra. Modeling vulnerability and curiosity, we embraced mistakes as learning opportunities. By partnering across organizations, we demonstrated that collaboration, particularly among values-aligned leaders, can spark innovation and serendipitous partnerships.

Take action to learn. Low-risk experimentation was key. We pressure-tested curriculum components and designed an accelerated offering to learn and adjust. Essential questions guided our initial ideation process: What’s our vision? What frameworks will we use? How will we know if we’re making an impact? What additional expertise and voices are needed?

Practical Frames for Leadership Reflection

For leaders seeking to apply these mindsets, consider these reflection questions:

How am I building trust and psychological safety in my community?

Who isn’t participating and why? What barriers can I help remove?

How am I modeling adaptability and openness to feedback?

In what ways am I demonstrating a responsible approach to technology?

Where am I taking creative risks, and what am I learning from them?

Looking Ahead

The challenges facing education leaders are immense, but so are the opportunities. The community of practice has provided a vital space for leaders to share their experiences and learn with and from each other. By centering relational trust, holistic leadership approaches and liberatory design, we can truly create learning experiences and systems that are more inclusive, empowering and transformative.

Powered by Google.org, ISTE+ASCD and six coalition partners are bringing together a diverse group of educators to empower educators to thoughtfully and responsibly harness the transformative potential of generative AI. Join the Movement at generationai.org and become part of a dynamic network of educators shaping the future of learning for all students. Sign up here.

Liberatory Design (http://www.liberatorydesign.com) is the result of a collaboration between Tania Anaissie, David Clifford, Susie Wise and the National Equity Project [Victor Cary and Tom Malarkey].

