The Creativity with AI in Education 2025 Report, based on insights from over 2,800 educators across the United States and UK, reveals how AI technology is transforming classrooms by enhancing creative thinking, supporting multimedia content creation and developing essential communication skills. The findings demonstrate AI’s potential to foster academic success, career readiness and personal growth while nurturing students’ well-being and sense of purpose.
How Creative AI Is Reshaping Education [Infographic]
Feb 5, 2025
