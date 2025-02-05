How Creative AI Is Reshaping Education [Infographic]
Tweet
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Tweet
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Artificial Intelligence

How Creative AI Is Reshaping Education [Infographic]

from Adobe for Education

Feb 5, 2025

How Creative AI Is Reshaping Education [Infographic]
Graphic design by Erin Horlacher
Tweet
Tweet

The Creativity with AI in Education 2025 Report, based on insights from over 2,800 educators across the United States and UK, reveals how AI technology is transforming classrooms by enhancing creative thinking, supporting multimedia content creation and developing essential communication skills. The findings demonstrate AI’s potential to foster academic success, career readiness and personal growth while nurturing students’ well-being and sense of purpose.

Click here to see the full infographic.
Teaching and Learning Innovative Tools Artificial Intelligence
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

More from EdSurge

Relationships Are Key to Kids’ Growth — And They’re in Crisis, Expert Says
Relationships Are Key to Kids’ Growth — And They’re in Crisis, Expert Says
Early Learning

Relationships Are Key to Kids’ Growth — And They’re in Crisis, Expert Says

By Emily Tate Sullivan
Smarter Schools: Artificial Intelligence Enters the District Office
Smarter Schools: Artificial Intelligence Enters the District Office

Smarter Schools: Artificial Intelligence Enters the District Office

By Annmarie Lehner
Can ‘Math Therapists’ Make a Dent In America’s Declining Math Performance?
Can ‘Math Therapists’ Make a Dent In America’s Declining Math Performance?
Teaching and Learning

Can ‘Math Therapists’ Make a Dent In America’s Declining Math Performance?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
How Enrollment in the 100 Largest School Districts Has Changed Since the Pandemic
How Enrollment in the 100 Largest School Districts Has Changed Since the Pandemic
Policy and Government

How Enrollment in the 100 Largest School Districts Has Changed Since the Pandemic

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2025 All Rights Reserved