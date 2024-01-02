Looking Back on the Biggest Education Trends of 2023
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Looking Back on the Biggest Education Trends of 2023

By Jeffrey R. Young, Daniel Mollenkamp, Nadia Tamez-Robledo, Emily Tate Sullivan and Rebecca Koenig     Jan 2, 2024

Looking Back on the Biggest Education Trends of 2023
adtaphol chaimongkol / Shutterstock

2023 brought plenty of surprises in education — and it wasn’t just all that talk about responding to ChatGPT and other AI tools.

As we start a new year, we asked our reporters to look back on key trends and memorable moments in their coverage over the past year, and what they see coming.

Their reflections include a surprising tip that led to a trip to a small town to see an unusual early childhood experiment up close; wrestling with large datasets to better understand education trends; getting over a fear of math to cover efforts to revolutionize the teaching of calculus; and, yes, talks with professors struggling with adjusting teaching to the presence of AI chatbots.

Hear from five EdSurge reporters — Nadia Tamez-Robledo, Emily Tate Sullivan, Daniel Mollenkamp, Rebecca Koenig and Jeff Young — on this special episode of the EdSurge Podcast.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

EdSurge Podcast Artificial Intelligence Well-Being Affordability Early Learning Teaching and Learning STEM
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

More from EdSurge

Homeless Students Are Missing School. Does Having a Separate School for Them Help or Hurt?
Homeless Students Are Missing School. Does Having a Separate School for Them Help or Hurt?
Basic Needs

Homeless Students Are Missing School. Does Having a Separate School for Them Help or Hurt?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
Why Are Americans’ Math Skills Slipping?
Why Are Americans’ Math Skills Slipping?
Instructional Trends

Why Are Americans’ Math Skills Slipping?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
As a Paraprofessional Working in the Classroom, I’ve Learned That Relationships Come First
As a Paraprofessional Working in the Classroom, I’ve Learned That Relationships Come First
Opinion

As a Paraprofessional Working in the Classroom, I’ve Learned That Relationships Come First

By James Parra
Forget Happiness. This Ancient Greek Concept May Matter More for Student Mental Health.
Forget Happiness. This Ancient Greek Concept May Matter More for Student Mental Health.
Well-Being

Forget Happiness. This Ancient Greek Concept May Matter More for Student Mental Health.

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2024 All Rights Reserved