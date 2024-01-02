Looking Back on the Biggest Education Trends of 2023

2023 brought plenty of surprises in education — and it wasn’t just all that talk about responding to ChatGPT and other AI tools.

As we start a new year, we asked our reporters to look back on key trends and memorable moments in their coverage over the past year, and what they see coming.

Their reflections include a surprising tip that led to a trip to a small town to see an unusual early childhood experiment up close; wrestling with large datasets to better understand education trends; getting over a fear of math to cover efforts to revolutionize the teaching of calculus; and, yes, talks with professors struggling with adjusting teaching to the presence of AI chatbots.

Hear from five EdSurge reporters — Nadia Tamez-Robledo, Emily Tate Sullivan, Daniel Mollenkamp, Rebecca Koenig and Jeff Young — on this special episode of the EdSurge Podcast.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.