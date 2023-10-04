How to Drive Student Success With Creative Generative AI Tools in the Classroom: Part 2

This article is the second of a two-part series covering key principles to consider when integrating a generative AI creativity tool into your academic setting. Read the first article here.

The first two principles focused on how to ensure that the AI tool not only fits with existing technology and workflows but equips students for their futures. These next three principles provide guidance on what to consider in your AI tool evaluation.

Navigate the ethics of generative AI in education.

Generative AI is incredibly exciting but also opens the door to new questions about ethics and responsibility in the digital age. Thankfully, school systems have made meaningful headway in the past decade by integrating new media literacy and digital citizenship skills into the curricula, such that responsible AI can be a new addition to existing modules.

When selecting a generative AI tool, examine creators, training methods and ethical transparency. Not all image generators are equal; Adobe’s generative AI tools, powered by Adobe Firefly, were trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired. Firefly is designed to be safe for commercial use, and thanks to guardrails encouraging appropriate use, it is ready to be used in classrooms. Plus, Adobe continually tests its model to mitigate against perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

In a world rife with misinformation, students also need authentication skills and responsible creation ethics. That's why Adobe has set the transparency standard through the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Part of CAI’s work includes ensuring all Firefly output is properly labeled with secure metadata Content Credentials, which show the provenance, or origins, of digital file types, including how they might have been edited along their journey from creation to publishing. When it comes to education, this level of transparency and responsibility are paramount for everyone in a learning community, including students, educators, staff and caretakers.

Get started by exploring these content authenticity curricula crafted to help students better navigate the ever-changing digital information landscape with essential media and visual literacy skills.

Promote inclusion, feedback and bias reduction.

AI tools must be inclusive and reflect diverse perspectives. It is important to understand the data used to train classroom tools to ensure inclusivity and minimize bias. When selecting tools, prioritize those open to feedback for ongoing improvement, which indicates a good educational partnership.

At Adobe, we use varied datasets and refine our generative AI models to mitigate bias. Our generative AI features, like Firefly and Adobe Express, offer easy feedback options, enhancing dialogue. It's crucial that companies and organizations engage with educators, fostering collaboration to develop and improve generative AI for all.

By prioritizing ethics, inclusivity, feedback and community, we can empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a digitally driven world, ultimately shaping a brighter future for education.

Get support with professional development, curricula and educator communities.

As with any new technology or transformative change, educators and school leaders will need a lot of support, inspiration and a like-minded community to bounce around ideas and share inspiration. When selecting a generative AI tool for the classroom, look for a holistic solution being offered beyond the technology, including ongoing professional development, curricula, community and other support.

Educators are just beginning to discover the most exciting ways that generative AI can engage students, drive deeper learning, save time and streamline mundane tasks. As we embark on this journey of learning, Adobe is collaborating with educators in K-12 and higher education to develop free opportunities for professional growth. This includes professional learning, in-person and virtual events, and Adobe Creative Educator (ACE) community groups all focused on collectively exploring the innovative realm of creative generative AI within the classroom.

After all, together is better. That’s why Adobe also leads conversations on AI in education with global and cross-industry education partners like the World Economic Forum’s Education 4.0 Alliance. Adobe has also joined the advisory committee for the TeachAI initiative, led by ISTE, Code.org, Khan Academy and ETS. In these ways, we invest in a broader, global coalition to learn from and help advise educators, leaders and policymakers with guidance, policies and a vision for continual improvement in student learning and outcomes.

Let Adobe be your trusted Generative AI classroom partner. As a leader in software innovation for social good, Adobe is at the forefront of building trusted, exciting generative AI tools for its users, including education and beyond. We want to empower students to bring their ideas to life quickly, overcome the fear of a blank canvas and nurture their creative confidence through school, college, careers and beyond.