How a Professor of Hip-Hop Is Breaking Boundaries With First...
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Higher Education

How a Professor of Hip-Hop Is Breaking Boundaries With First Peer-Reviewed Rap Album

By Jeffrey R. Young     Apr 21, 2021

How a Professor of Hip-Hop Is Breaking Boundaries With First Peer-Reviewed Rap Album
A.D. Carson, a professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia, produced the first rap album to be published by a university press.
Michigan Publishing

As a high school student, A.D. Carson dreamed of becoming a professional rapper. And he has done just that—albeit through an unusual route that he hopes will inspire others.

His career path took him from a K-12 English teacher to doctoral student at Clemson University, then to his current role as a professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia. In August, his latest album, “i used to love to dream,” became the first rap album to be published by a university press, after going through a formal academic peer-review.

He’s no stranger to working in a mix of media. He created mixtapes to go along with an earlier novel he wrote, and his dissertation at Clemson was a 34-minute rap album called “Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes & Revolutions.”

This is not the first time an academic has been involved in a rap album. Back in 2001, Cornel West recorded a hip-hop album as a side project. It was called “Sketches of My Culture,” and it was an experiment in cultural commentary set to music—West at one point called it “danceable education.” At the time, West was a professor of African-American Studies at Harvard University, and soon after the album was released, the president of Harvard at that time, Lawrence Summers, criticized the album as an “embarrassment” to the university. That sparked push-back against Summers in many academic circles, and a feud between Summers and West that led West to quit Harvard and take a job as a professor at Princeton.

But Carson says he wasn’t thinking about any potential controversy as he did his work. “My energy is focused on people who are really interested in what this conversation looks like moving forward—and really interested in engaging with the music,” he says.

EdSurge talked with Carson recently about what he learned from the peer-review process, and how he hopes the work will spur people to rethink what counts as scholarship or academic work across all kinds of fields.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

More from EdSurge

Why Jo Boaler Believes This Math Curriculum Is the Key to Promoting Growth Mindset
Why Jo Boaler Believes This Math Curriculum Is the Key to Promoting Growth Mindset

Why Jo Boaler Believes This Math Curriculum Is the Key to Promoting Growth Mindset

By Christy Matte
Apr 12
What If Students Didn’t Have to Leave Community Colleges to Earn Bachelor’s Degrees?
What If Students Didn’t Have to Leave Community Colleges to Earn Bachelor’s Degrees?
Higher Education

What If Students Didn’t Have to Leave Community Colleges to Earn Bachelor’s Degrees?

By Rebecca Koenig
Apr 13
Kindergarten Transitions Are Never Easy. But the Pandemic Has Made Them Harder.
Kindergarten Transitions Are Never Easy. But the Pandemic Has Made Them Harder.
Early Learning

Kindergarten Transitions Are Never Easy. But the Pandemic Has Made Them Harder.

By Emily Tate
Apr 16
More Students Are Using Chegg to Cheat. Is the Company Doing Enough to Stop It?
More Students Are Using Chegg to Cheat. Is the Company Doing Enough to Stop It?
EdSurge Podcast

More Students Are Using Chegg to Cheat. Is the Company Doing Enough to Stop It?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Feb 23
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact us

© 2011-2021 EdSurge Inc. All rights reserved.