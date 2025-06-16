How Teachers Are Making Computer Science Click

“Let’s do it!” That was Alexis Johnson’s reaction when she saw professional learning opportunities focused on computational thinking. A first grade teacher with no formal CS background, she jumped at the chance to explore how computer science principles could enhance early literacy instruction — and ended up transforming her classroom in the process.

Johnson is one of several Utah educators discovering that computer science isn’t just about coding — it’s about helping students think critically, solve problems and make sense of the world around them. From first grade classrooms to high school computer labs, teachers across the state are building confidence in CS instruction and finding meaningful ways to connect it to their everyday teaching.

Meeting the Growing Demand for CS Skills

Alexis Johnson

First Grade Teacher, Canyons School District



Computing and technology shape how we communicate, work and learn. We connect with loved ones through social media, order groceries online and generate lesson plans with digital tools. Yet the seamless functioning of these tasks relies on a skilled computer science workforce.

Nationwide, high-quality CS education programs and equitable access lag behind demand. In Utah, with its booming tech sector, this gap is particularly pronounced. The increasing need for CS skills underscores the critical importance of equipping K-12 students with core competencies such as critical thinking and problem-solving.

Educators recognize the need to cultivate these skills. Still, a central challenge remains: How can this shift be sustainable, relevant and, most importantly, achievable for both teachers and students within the current educational landscape?

A Statewide Push for Computer Science

To address these challenges and ensure students are well-prepared for both the local and global economies, a partnership of stakeholders developed the Utah Computer Science Education Master Plan in 2019. At the heart of the plan was a bold goal: provide every student with access to computer science education.

Stacey King

Math and Computer Science Teacher, Utah Online School 6-12



To move that goal forward, the Community Foundation of Utah (CFU) launched the Silicon Slopes Computer Science Fund, focused on delivering meaningful K-12 computer science outcomes for teachers and learners across the state. In spring 2024, CFU partnered with ISTE+ASCD to launch Transform CS, a professional learning initiative designed to strengthen computer science education by equipping teachers with the tools they need.

The program offered multiple learning pathways, including ISTE Certification, an AI Explorations course and a computational thinking course with a microcredential pathway. The flexible options allowed teachers to build skills on their own terms and immediately apply what they learned in the classroom.

To understand the impact of this work, EdSurge spoke with four educators who deepened their understanding of computational thinking, a problem-solving process rooted in computer science principles, and integrated it into their instructional practices.

Empowering Educators Through Computational Thinking

These teachers were united by a drive for professional growth and a desire to meet the evolving needs of their students. For Stacey King, a secondary math and computer science teacher, the appeal was clear: “I love PD and am always looking for ways to help me be better.”

Traci Rindlisbach

Elementary Computer Science Specialist, Jordan School District



Traci Rindlisbach, an elementary computer science specialist, shared, “I was hired as the STEM specialist and then very quickly transitioned into computer science specialist.” Her colleague, Kelli Cannon, a digital learning specialist, added, “It was my first year in the digital specialist role, and I wanted to expand my knowledge.”

For Johnson, it was a love of learning that motivated her: “I just like to know things about everything. And when I saw that these options were all STEM related, I thought to myself, ‘Let’s do it!’”

For each of them, the computational thinking course offered practical strategies and new perspectives. “We learned so much. We got so much out of those courses for our program,” Cannon reflected. The course’s six modules began with essential questions — What is computational thinking? Where does it occur? Why does it matter? — helping teachers see how CS concepts could be woven into daily instruction.

Making Computer Science Relevant and Relatable

A key takeaway for these educators was the power of language. By introducing terms like “algorithm,” they helped students connect computer science to familiar routines. In Jordan School District, teachers would ask, “What’s the algorithm for tying your shoes? For lining up for class?” In Canyons School District, first graders applied algorithmic thinking to phonics, whispering, “That’s a short vowel because it doesn’t have an E.” These moments made computational thinking visible and accessible, even for the youngest learners.

Kelli Cannon

Digital Learning Specialist, Jordan School District



King found that the course prompted her to rethink her approach to asynchronous CS courses. She experimented with new ways to encourage perseverance and engagement, noting, “It takes a long time, but it’s so worth it.” The experience equipped her with strategies to foster problem-solving skills and resilience in her students.

Broadening the Reach of Computational Thinking

All four educators emphasized that computational thinking isn’t limited to computer science classes. Rindlisbach and Cannon described a lesson using the Dollar Street website, where students analyzed global data sets, identified patterns and made meaningful comparisons. This activity introduced data analysis while building critical thinking and global awareness.

In Johnson’s first grade classroom, students organized vocabulary words, engaging in practical pattern recognition. “It was really eye-opening to see how my kids were thinking…I have never seen my kids so engaged in phonics as they categorized the words.”

Cannon described an innovative coding activity for her first grade students, who pretended to be robots and moved plastic cups from one location to another. They then advanced to writing code that instructed how to build a specific tower using the cups. A key moment for Cannon was observing students naturally use terms like “looping” and “variables,” demonstrating a growing understanding of coding concepts through active, hands-on learning.

Shifting Mindsets and Sustaining Growth

If you are interested and ready to transform your learning, please explore our resources: ISTE Computational Thinking

ISTE GenerationAI

The most significant transformation was in mindset. These educators moved from seeing computer science as a separate, specialized subject to recognizing it as an integral part of everyday teaching.

Johnson described her journey from “I don’t know anything about this” to “I am excited by all of the different things I can do with my students!” King echoed this, saying everything “just clicked” for her as a computer science teacher, validating her instructional approaches and inspiring her to refine her methods.

For Rindlisbach, the experience underscored the value of iteration — trying, refining and improving. “Iterate, iterate, iterate!” she emphasized, reflecting the process of growth that she, her colleagues and her students experienced.

All the teachers expressed a strong commitment to ongoing learning and professional growth. King said she plans to “continue learning more as it evolves.” With rapid advances in AI and technology, they recognize the need to keep adapting. King added, “With the way AI is transforming education, we have to teach differently.” Their experiences highlight how professional learning can empower teachers to meet the evolving demands of education and prepare students for future success.

ISTE+ASCD is recruiting educators to participate in the fall 2025 cohorts of the Transform Computer Science program. District and school-building leaders can nominate cohorts of educators to participate in any of the three professional learning opportunities. Learn more by reviewing the cohort nomination form here.