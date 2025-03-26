Black Boys in Gifted Education Deserve More — and My Journey Is Proof of It

Looking back on my educational journey, I recently reflected on my classroom experiences from kindergarten to fourth grade. The summer before I entered the fourth grade, my mother informed me that I would be attending a new school in my same community with one caveat: it was a class in the gifted and talented education (GATE) program.

Before that moment, I was blending in with my peers and navigating the typical challenges of elementary school. Once I transitioned into my new learning environment, the classroom I walked into was vastly different from the one I left. The students at my old school were predominantly Black, and they looked like me, my friends and my family. Even my teachers were mostly teachers of color. I felt alone in a new place with new faces. I was no longer isolated in my own little bubble, and the world was growing before my eyes.

The reality of moving to a gifted class and the isolation from peers who otherwise would have been my friends became glaring one day during a basketball game at recess. An otherwise regular game of basketball became a study of us versus them. The vitriol from other students who looked like me was palpable; while my team won the game, a fight would ensue between both classrooms shortly thereafter. It didn't feel like it was because of the game itself, but rather ill feelings about our class placement. It was an eye-opening moment I had never experienced before.

On one side, I had access to an education that challenged me in the classroom. The curriculum was challenging, and the pace was faster than what I was accustomed to. I found myself surrounded by peers who shared my enthusiasm for learning, and for the first time, I felt truly engaged and inspired. Our teachers encouraged us to think critically, ask questions and explore subjects beyond the standard curriculum. This environment fostered a sense of intellectual curiosity that would stay with me throughout my educational journey, and it was also an experience that tested my identity, self-esteem and well-being.

Despite being an environment that ignited my intellectual capabilities, imposter syndrome would creep into my thoughts frequently. This highlights what I believe to be true for most students of color who enter gifted and talented programs in the U.S., particularly Black boys who make up only a small portion of GATE programs. Knowing this disparity, I’ve made it part of my mission as an educator to support gifted Black boys like myself, and encourage my peers and school leaders to do the same.

Seeing a Difference in Myself and Others

When I got to middle school, I was bused to a school outside my neighborhood because they had a GATE program. It took an hour-long bus ride to and from school every day. I remember getting off the bus and students referring to us as the “Montghetto Bus.” Initially, I didn't think it was an inviting place; the environment was unfamiliar, and middle school kids can be vicious. My classes were even less inviting because I had few classmates who were Black. It was, however, a space where I could thrive academically and develop a deeper understanding of various subjects. I was exposed to advanced concepts and encouraged to pursue my interests with passion and dedication.

Some teachers nurtured my gifts and talents, but there were also teachers who attempted to isolate me from my peers. In my seventh grade year, I spent more time in school suspension than in class. The environment of high-quality learning clashed with the inherent hostilities between students and teachers. It was then that I started to build an understanding of the inequities that existed in school. It was at this school that I saw tracking firsthand, and students knew who was in gifted programs and who was in lower-level classes. Like any other middle school student, I was on a rough journey of self-discovery. Still, I pushed on, determined to prove I belonged academically.

In high school, I settled into who I was as a student and learned who I was as a Black and Puerto Rican man from Montbello. I was self-motivated, regardless of the deficit mindsets that students and teachers had about what I was capable of and who I was supposed to be. I was on a path towards college and knew exactly how I would get there.

My experience in GATE pushed me in ways I would have never expected; however, the difficulties along the way do not always work out positively for kids like me. Throughout my educational journey, I couldn't help but notice the lack of diversity in GATE programs. It was disheartening to see that Black boys who went without support in these programs. This realization became even more pronounced as I progressed through high school and began to understand the broader implications of this disparity. It became clear to me that the lack of support and underrepresentation of Black boys in gifted programs was not due to a lack of ability or potential but rather systemic barriers that needed to be addressed.

Noticing the Gaps

Every year, I am given the list of students on advanced learning plans (ALPs). I have worked in schools where the student body is predominantly Black and students of color, but I’ve also worked with a small population of white students at each school. In each school, I found it interesting that we seem to always be able to identify giftedness in our white students because there is always at least one on an ALP. In my experience, the ratio of gifted white students to their total populations compared to other demographics is staggering, as was also the case in Denver Public Schools just recently.

Having long recognized the lack of Black male representation in GATE programs from my experience as both a teacher and a student, I have made it my mission to identify and recommend students who exhibit gifted and talented qualities in various ways, from students who displayed an extremely high IQ to those with exceptional athletic ability in every sport they played. I have seen students with attendance issues who could walk into a test and score the highest, despite missing significant days of instruction. I have also witnessed students who showcased their brilliance sporadically but often felt alienated by the school system, leading them to consistently disengage from their education.

When I recommended these students for GATE programs, they often did not pass the standardized tests. It wasn’t until recently that I learned from a colleague about the multitude of ways students can be identified as gifted. Recognizing diverse forms of giftedness, my coworker was able to triple the number of gifted and talented students in our school. This experience solidified my belief that GATE programs must employ varied methods to identify giftedness across all student populations, ensuring that every child's potential is acknowledged and nurtured.

The Drive for Change

All students, regardless of their background, deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential and excel in their educational pursuits, especially our Black gifted children who remain in the shadows due to a system that refuses to recognize them. When gifted Black boys are allowed to thrive in challenging academic environments, they develop a sense of self-efficacy and confidence that extends beyond the classroom. They become role models for their peers, demonstrating that excellence is attainable for everyone, regardless of their background. This positive ripple effect strengthens families and communities, fostering a culture of achievement and aspiration.

To achieve this vision, it is crucial for families, teachers, school leaders and policymakers to come together and take action. Identifying and nurturing gifted Black boys requires a collaborative effort and a commitment to equity and inclusion, regardless of today's narrative.

Early identification of giftedness is essential to ensure that Black male students receive the necessary support and resources from a young age. Schools should implement screening processes that take into account the diverse ways in which giftedness can manifest. This includes recognizing talents in areas such as creativity, leadership and problem-solving as well as traditional academic measures.

Teachers play a critical role in identifying and nurturing gifted Black male students. Providing professional development opportunities that focus on culturally responsive teaching practices and the unique needs of gifted Black boys is essential. Educators should be equipped with the tools and knowledge to recognize and support the potential of all students, regardless of their background.

Creating inclusive learning environments that celebrate diversity and promote a sense of belonging is also crucial. The curriculum should reflect the experiences and contributions of diverse cultures, and teaching strategies should be designed to engage and challenge all students. This includes providing opportunities for Black male students to explore their interests and pursue advanced coursework in a supportive and nurturing environment.

Engaging families and communities in the education process is vital to the identification and success of gifted Black male students. Schools should work to build strong partnerships with families, providing them with the resources and information they need to support their child's education. Community organizations can also play a role in offering enrichment programs and opportunities for gifted students to develop their talents outside of the classroom.

Last but not least, advocacy at the local, state and national level is necessary to ensure that policies and practices are in place to support the identification and inclusion of gifted Black boys. This includes advocating for funding, resources and programs that address the needs of diverse learners. Legislators and policymakers must eliminate the systemic barriers that prevent Black boys from accessing GATE programs.

My journey from traditional classrooms to GATE programs has shaped my perspective on education and fueled my passion for advocacy. I have experienced the benefits of being in an environment that challenged and nurtured my academic potential, and I am committed to ensuring that more Black boys have access to these opportunities. By working together, we can create an education system that identifies and nurtures all gifted students. It is time to make a concerted effort to identify and support every gifted child, because it will ultimately benefit us all.