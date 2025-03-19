As the Teacher Shortage Crisis Deepens in Ohio, Immigrant Educators Could Be the Answer

In the 2021-2022 academic year, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce found more than 43,000 individuals with active teaching credentials were not employed as teachers or staff members in a public school. Furthermore, the Thomas Fordham Institute describes Ohio’s teacher shortage as unclear due to a lack of data that could shed light on why teachers are leaving, the challenges schools face in the hiring process and the hiring trends across different schools.

My school, the International Academy of Columbus, is one of 46 public charter schools within the Columbus City school district. Our principal recruits and advertises open teaching positions only to receive zero applications most of the time. As a school, we’ve seen a decline in the number of staff positions as well, which increases the pressure on us remaining teachers to fill the void as best as we can.

If my school is any indication, it is clear that Ohio has struggled with the teacher shortage in many aspects, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teachers have left the profession, and there is a need for more teachers to fill the school gaps and provide a healthy learning environment for students. However, there may be a solution that policymakers and school leaders are not considering.

From my own experience as a teacher who emigrated from Jordan to become a teacher in the United States, I believe immigrants who have a desire to teach could not only be an untapped resource to fill the teacher shortage but also support the learning and development of students in the classroom.

The Challenges of Becoming a Teacher in Ohio

Central Ohio is considered one of the fastest-growing areas for immigrants in the United States, according to a study by the Bank of America. Immigration has increased significantly in the last few years, with nine percent of the Columbus area population comprised of foreign-born immigrants.

Beyond these statistics, in my interactions within the immigrant community — whether male, female, Muslim or Christian — I’ve discovered that most individuals hold a bachelor's degree or higher. However, despite their qualifications, many face significant barriers to entering the teaching profession due to complex certification processes and systemic hiring challenges.

In 2016, I moved to the U.S., hoping to one day become an educator. Initially, it was challenging to navigate the process; while online resources were available, learning how to become a teacher in a different country took time. One major hurdle was the certification and credential evaluation process, which not only took time but also came with significant financial costs. For example, obtaining a course-by-course credential evaluation to determine the U.S. equivalent of my degree cost approximately $400. Additionally, required licensing exams, application fees and training programs presented further expenses, which can be overwhelming for newly arrived immigrants trying to establish financial stability.

Without formal partnerships or structured guidance, immigrants with teaching credentials from their home countries often struggle to navigate the complex certification process. Many rely on word-of-mouth advice or scattered online resources, which may not always be up-to-date or tailored to their needs. This disconnect also means that critical information about alternative certification pathways, financial assistance programs and professional development opportunities does not always reach immigrant educators who want to teach in Ohio or anywhere in the United States, for that matter. As a result, many highly qualified individuals abandon their pursuit of teaching careers or take jobs outside their expertise due to a lack of institutional support.

Passionate and Underqualified

The struggle did not end after I completed the state requirements to become an eligible teacher in Ohio. Finding a job became more complicated and filled with disappointing experiences of bias in my hiring process.

One of the most unforgettable moments happened when I worked as a substitute teacher through a staffing company. I signed up for the same school multiple times and loved the environment. A special education teacher complimented my teaching, saying I explained lessons well and followed lesson plans effectively. She encouraged me to apply for a full-time position at the school. Excited by her feedback, I approached the principal about the application process.

Instead of telling me how to apply, the principal looked at my resume and told me I was over-certified yet underqualified — even for an educational aide position. She explained that because I had a master’s degree from my home country, I would be placed on a higher pay scale than candidates with a U.S. bachelor’s degree, making them more desirable for the vacant teaching position. Her response to me not only reflected bias but also reinforced the idea that only American credentials and experiences were valued while others were dismissed.

Dismissing the qualifications and experiences of passionate individuals like myself, those who love and want to teach students, is disappointing and disheartening. Unfortunately, without the opportunities for immigrant educators, the shortage of teachers who are needed to fill the gaps in school and district roles will inevitably continue.

Filling the Gaps in Ohio’s Teacher Shortage

Changing the mindset of how U.S. schools and policymakers think of immigrants, particularly those who want to do the hard job of teaching students today, should be the foundation for addressing the teacher shortage in states like Ohio.

Policymakers should consider cultural differences in the hiring process and value immigrant educators' experiences without looking down on them because of their nationalities. From my experience helping many of my community members start their educational careers, Ohio must clarify its processes for people from different countries and cultures. With the proper resources and support for navigating the state requirements and credentialing process for teacher certification, immigrant educators can help them overcome many obstacles that teacher shortages have created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio must also prioritize establishing robust support systems and equitable hiring practices. Immigrant teachers bring an inherent wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom; to honor their experiences, schools and districts must actively work towards eliminating barriers that stand in the way of would-be and soon-to-be immigrant educators from building inclusive environments for students. This entails providing mentorship programs, professional development opportunities and training school leaders to empower immigrant educators and facilitate their integration into the educational landscape.

By leveraging the talents of immigrant educators, Ohio can alleviate the teacher shortage and cultivate a dynamic learning environment that celebrates and fosters academic excellence.