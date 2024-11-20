How Mentorship Has Kept Me in the Classroom

I began my teaching career as a Teach For America (TFA) Corps member in Jacksonville, Florida. I was part of a cohort of about 100 first-year educators, all united by a common mission: to serve under-resourced and underserved schools. Entering the classroom for the first time, I was filled with hope and passion, believing I could make a positive difference. But very quickly, I learned that teaching in a Title I school, where a high percentage of low-income students face significant educational gaps, was far more challenging than I had anticipated. By the end of that first semester, 10 of my colleagues had already left the program. By the time our two-year commitment ended, only 64 of us remained.

The challenges for new educators are numerous: low pay, lack of experience, overwhelming demands and a constant risk of burnout. However, despite such difficulties, I’ve managed to stay in this profession for over a decade, working primarily in underserved schools across multiple states.

Reflecting on what has kept me going when so many others have left, I realize that it is the relationships I’ve built with other teachers that have sustained me. While the importance of teacher-student relationships is often emphasized, it is the bonds I’ve formed with fellow educators that have sustained my commitment to teaching. These teacher-to-teacher relationships—through mentorship, collegial support, and friendship—have kept me grounded and motivated.

The Importance of Teacher-to-Teacher Relationships

For me, the relationships I’ve built with fellow teachers have transcended the professional realm. Some of these bonds have grown into deep friendships, and others have turned into formal or informal mentorships. These relationships have not only provided practical guidance and feedback on my teaching but have also given me emotional support during difficult times. In contrast, during periods when I felt isolated from other educators, I considered leaving the school or even the profession altogether. Yet, the power of teacher-to-teacher relationships is undeniable, and my journey from Florida to Taiwan and back are proof of that.

Early Mentorship in Jacksonville

As a new teacher in Jacksonville, I faced a steep learning curve. I entered the classroom through an alternative certification program, which meant I hadn’t received the same level of preparation as teachers who came through traditional teacher training routes. I struggled with classroom management, curriculum design and the pressures of working in a high-poverty school. The weight of making decisions that could affect my students’ academic and social-emotional development was immense, and at times, I felt overwhelmed.

Fortunately, I wasn’t alone. One particularly meaningful relationship was with Ms. Hoover, a fellow first-grade teacher who had also moved to Jacksonville for the job. Neither of us had family in the city, which helped us form an immediate bond. Ms. Hoover, who had more teaching experience, became someone I could turn to for advice, and we often brainstormed solutions to the challenges we faced in the classroom. Her support helped me grow as a teacher and gave me the confidence to keep going.

I also found mentorship through identity-based connections. Ms. Flores-Santos, another first-year teacher in TFA, shared a similar background as a first-generation Mexican-American. Together, we navigated the cultural shock of teaching in Jacksonville, a city with a small Latino population compared to the communities we had grown up in. Our shared values and commitment to social justice fueled us during some of our toughest moments. Even when we felt inadequate or exhausted, we found solace in knowing we weren’t alone.

Without the support of Ms. Hoover and Ms. Flores-Santos, I might have been one of the many teachers who left the profession early. Instead, these relationships kept me grounded and allowed me to persist, even as I eventually decided to move on from Jacksonville.

Growth and Community in South LA

After completing my two-year commitment with TFA, I returned to Los Angeles to earn my master’s in education while working full-time as a visual arts teacher at KIPP Vida Academy. By this point, I had two years of teaching experience and developed a better understanding of what it took to be an effective educator. Yet, I still had much to learn, especially about the diverse needs of the multi-language learners and immigrant students I served.

At KIPP Vida, I found a community of educators who believed in the potential of every student, and this environment was instrumental in my growth. One of the most impactful relationships I formed was with Ms. Stephen, a Black dance educator who had grown up in Inglewood. Her deep understanding of the cultural needs of our students constantly pushed me to reflect on my teaching practices. Another key relationship was with Ms. Ralph-Forton, a fellow TFA alum who shared my passion for education reform and creativity. Together, we dreamed about the possibilities of creating lasting change in underserved communities. These relationships not only inspired me to become a better teacher but also helped me feel connected to the community I was serving.

When the Mentored Becomes the Mentor

By the time I received my Fulbright grant to teach in Taiwan, I had over five years of experience in the classroom compared to many of my colleagues who were early in their careers. Beginner teachers with little or no preparation are 2.5 times more likely to leave the classroom. As the grantee with the most experience in my cohort, I was given the opportunity to transition into a teacher trainer position; I found myself stepping into a new role as a mentor and coach to 14 first-year English teaching assistants.

Helping these new educators navigate their first year of teaching was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I saw myself in their struggles with classroom management and lesson planning, and I was eager to share the strategies that had helped me. Watching them grow as teachers and having a hand in their success reignited my passion for teaching.

Today, I continue to teach in a Title I school, Truesdell Elementary, in Washington, DC, where turnover remains a significant issue. Last year, our school lost over 10 teachers. Yet, I remain committed to staying and attribute this to the relationships I’ve built with new and experienced teachers. As a more seasoned educator, I find myself mentoring others, offering guidance to first-year teachers who remind me of my early struggles. At the same time, I continue to seek support and advice from colleagues, and these relationships keep me motivated to grow as an educator.

Carrying the Torch

Strong relationships among teachers are critical for personal and professional growth, and they play a significant role in the decision to stay or leave the profession. Teachers who feel connected to their colleagues are more likely to remain at their school because they have a sense of belonging. These positive relationships also contribute to the overall effectiveness of the school. When teachers trust and support each other, they collaborate more willingly, finding solutions to challenges together, directly impacting student achievement. A strong sense of community among teachers helps to build a positive school culture, one that benefits both educators and students.

Throughout my career, teacher-to-teacher relationships have been the driving force behind my decision to stay in the profession. From my first days as a teacher in Jacksonville to my current role in Washington, DC, the mentorship and support I’ve received from colleagues have sustained me through the many challenges of working in high-poverty schools. Today, as I take on the role of mentor and guide for new teachers, I am reminded of the importance of these relationships, not only for my growth but for the growth of the profession.

Mentorship, both as a recipient and as a mentor, has been the key to my staying power in education, and it will continue to shape my journey as I work towards creating a more equitable and just educational system for all.