Students Need Learning Opportunities Beyond Core Subjects. Here's Why.

Last year, I presented a paper on using technology in my Arabic class at the Ohio Foreign Language Association summer conference. At the end of my session, a Spanish language teacher opened the discussion by talking about students dismissing her work because it is not an essential subject in the state. This hurt her teaching time, and she wanted to know if I experienced the same phenomenon in my teaching career; without hesitation, I admitted to facing the same problem. As attendees from various languages that Ohio schools shared their experiences, we vented about how often we had to stand up to colleagues to prevent them from pulling students out of our classes and how that devalued our teaching.

In my fifth year of teaching Arabic as a second language, I often reflect on how frequently my subject is undervalued. Sitting at my desk at the end of the day, I recall numerous instances where colleagues said my work was either easy or unimportant because it wasn't a state-tested subject or graduation requirement. They see my class as a convenient time for students to be pulled out for extra assignments in core subjects like math and science. This perception undermines my efforts and sends a troubling message to my students—that learning Arabic, or any subject outside traditional school disciplines, is less meaningful to their learning experience. This also reflects a broader issue that sends a damaging message to students about what’s truly important in their education.

When we devalue the subject areas on the margins of our state-mandated curriculum, we fail to recognize the full range of skills students need for a well-rounded education.

The Struggle for Recognition and Its Impact on Student Identity

In my school, untested and non-mandated subjects face specific constraints and limitations. For example, after reading through the Ohio Department of Education standards, I noticed disparities in budget allocations that limit the availability of Arabic textbooks and materials. This forced me to find creative solutions to provide quality education with limited resources, especially considering that the standards determined by the state of Ohio are united for all the world languages, although each language has its characteristics.

This neglect affects both my teaching and the opportunities available to my students, of which a large majority identify with Arabic heritage or Muslim faith. Because of their identities, parents are motivated to enroll their kids in our school because we offer an Arabic language program; they see the value in learning Arabic to understand their holy scriptures, the Quran and Hadith.

This lack of recognition extends to subjects not tested by the state, like Arabic, which are often undervalued compared to core subjects. In this case, devaluing untested subjects like Arabic in favor of core subjects confuses students about the importance of their heritage and identity. This dismissal can lead students to internalize that their cultural background and language are less valuable, causing a ripple effect on their self-esteem and engagement in school.

Despite all the challenges of teaching Arabic as a subject not tested by the state, I never lose faith in its value for my students. The importance of learning Arabic extends far beyond just language skills; it connects students with their cultural roots, enhances their global awareness and opens doors to opportunities that might otherwise be closed.

The Importance of Learning World Languages

When I first started teaching Arabic, I was so excited about the professional benefits that learning a world language could bring to my students. It wasn't just about them getting a better grade or future job prospects, though that's certainly a big part. As someone who is also bilingual, I’ve experienced firsthand how being fluent in multiple languages can open doors to diverse career opportunities. Speaking Arabic and English has allowed me to connect with people from various backgrounds, enhancing my professional network and expanding my job prospects.

One time, about six years into my teaching career, a former student reached out to share wonderful news. I taught him Arabic in high school, and he had since been admitted to medical school after graduating college. While looking for a side job, he was offered a position in patient outreach — and the reason he stood out among other candidates was his ability to speak both Arabic and English. His bilingual skills made him an asset to the healthcare team, allowing him to connect with and assist a broader range of patients, especially those who spoke Arabic.

This experience not only highlights the personal benefits of learning a world language but the critical role these skills play in real-world scenarios. For him, knowing Arabic wasn’t just an academic achievement; it became a key factor in his professional growth and his ability to serve his community.

Beyond their future careers after high school, I want my students to experience the educational benefits of learning a new language. I've seen how it can enhance cognitive skills, boost cultural awareness, and improve critical thinking. These crucial skills help students become well-rounded individuals, capable of navigating our multicultural world with ease and empathy. When I see my students engage in learning Arabic, they gain not only language skills but also a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, which is essential for their identity and academic motivation.

The focus on core subjects only means that students miss out on exploring diverse fields of knowledge, limiting their future career options and cultural understanding. The missed opportunities are significant, and it's frustrating to see them when I know how enriching learning a new language can be.

Embracing and Valuing Every Subject Equally

Recognizing and valuing the benefits of learning subjects not tested by the state, such as Arabic, is crucial for creating an enriching educational environment. My personal experience as a bilingual educator highlights how vital it is to support all subjects, including those that are not a part of state testing requirements. To address this issue, we need a shift toward a more holistic educational approach that values all subjects equally. This means advocating for policies that provide resources and recognition for untested subjects, ensuring they are treated with the same importance and resources as core subjects.

Administrators should champion this change by promoting the significance of these subjects and integrating them more fully into the curriculum. Schools could develop initiatives to highlight the value of untested subjects, ensuring they are given adequate time and resources, which would help students and teachers alike appreciate their worth.

This issue is deeply personal to me, not just as an educator but also as a mother who wants her children to grow up in a school system that values all subjects equally, not just those deemed worthy by state standards. I want my children and all students to experience an education where every subject is given the importance it deserves, allowing them to develop a well-rounded understanding of the world.

By embracing and supporting all subjects, we can bridge the gap between students' diverse needs and the rigid academic priorities often set by the system. This is not just about education—it's about shaping students who feel seen, respected and empowered in their learning journey.