Supporting Young Students’ Social-Emotional Needs in the Post-COVID Era

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on students’ social-emotional well-being. As schools return to in-person learning, educators face the challenge of addressing the diverse emotional needs of students who have experienced unprecedented disruptions. Research shows that the pandemic has heightened feelings of anxiety, loneliness and uncertainty among young learners, making social-emotional learning (SEL) more critical than ever.

A study conducted by the American Psychological Association found that post-COVID mental-health-related incidents in children and adolescents were on the rise. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted a significant increase in mental health-related emergency department visits among children. As we navigate this new landscape, schools must adopt innovative and practical strategies to support students’ SEL needs, even with limited time and resources.

Kezie helps students identify their feelings.

Image credit: Khan Academy Kids



Unique Strategies for Implementing SEL With Limited Resources

Emotional Check-In Stations

Create simple, designated spaces in classrooms where students can "check in" with their emotions at the beginning and end of the day. These stations can include mood meters, emoji charts, or even a "feelings box" where students can drop in anonymous notes. This practice not only helps students identify and express their emotions but also provides teachers with insight into their emotional states.

Allowing students to express themselves creatively can be a powerful outlet for processing complex emotions.

Storytelling and Role-Playing

Encourage students to share their stories and experiences from the pandemic or other challenging moments through creative storytelling or role-playing activities. This approach allows students to process their emotions and build empathy by understanding the experiences of their peers.

Mindful Moments

Integrate short, mindful moments throughout the school day to help students manage stress and focus. These can include breathing exercises, guided imagery or simple stretches. Mindfulness practices are quick to implement and can be done as a class or individually, providing a calm and centered start to the day.

Virtual Pen Pals and Buddy Systems

Foster connections and reduce feelings of isolation by setting up virtual pen pals or buddy systems within the school or with other schools (feel free to use dictation or voice recording for students still gaining writing confidence!). This initiative allows students to share their thoughts and feelings with peers, providing a sense of community and support. It also enhances communication skills and empathy.

Creative Expression Through Art and Play

Provide opportunities for creative expression through art, music and play. Allowing students to express themselves creatively can be a powerful outlet for processing complex emotions. Activities like drawing, crafting or playing musical instruments can be integrated into the school day without requiring extensive resources.

Owen practices identifying emotions.

Image credit: Allison Leedie / Khan Academy Kids



How Edtech Can Help

Educational technology has become an invaluable resource in addressing the diverse SEL needs of students, especially in the post-COVID era. With many schools facing resource constraints, edtech provides scalable and flexible solutions that can be easily integrated into daily routines. Here’s how edtech can support SEL initiatives:

Scalable Access to SEL Resources

Edtech platforms like Khan Academy Kids offer a vast array of SEL content that students, teachers and parents can access from anywhere. This accessibility ensures that SEL resources are available to all students, allowing them to utilize them when they need support the most.

Reya helps users explore their feelings through storytelling.

Image credit: Khan Academy Kids



Personalized Learning Experiences

One of the significant advantages of edtech is its ability to personalize learning experiences. Platforms can adapt content to meet each student's specific emotional and developmental needs. For example, the interactive activities in Khan Academy Kids’ SEL curriculum can be tailored to help students explore their emotions at their own pace, making the learning experience more relevant and impactful.

Integration of Interactive Tools

Edtech enables interactive tools, such as digital mood meters, emotion charts and story-based scenarios, which can be more engaging for students than traditional methods. These tools can help students better understand and express their emotions. For instance, Khan Academy Kids’ use of expressive characters and voice recordings allows students to explore a range of emotions in a fun and engaging way.

Support for Teachers and Parents

Edtech platforms provide valuable support for teachers and parents by offering ready-to-use resources and activities. This support is crucial, especially in environments where educators may lack specific training in SEL. Khan Academy Kids offers comprehensive guides and activities that can be used in both classroom and home settings, ensuring consistent SEL support across different environments.

Data-Driven Insights

Many edtech platforms offer data analytics tools that help educators track students’ progress and identify areas where additional support may be needed. This data-driven approach allows for more targeted interventions, ensuring that students receive the help they need when they need it.

Mila and Juliet identify feelings.

Image credit: Denisse Chao / Khan Academy Kids



Building a Resilient Future Together

As we navigate the complexities of the post-COVID educational landscape, prioritizing social-emotional learning is more important than ever. By leveraging sustainable practices and scaling them using edtech, schools can provide scalable, personalized and engaging SEL experiences that support students’ emotional and mental well-being.