The 4 Dimensions of Educator Wellness [Infographic]
Well-Being

The 4 Dimensions of Educator Wellness [Infographic]

from Solution Tree

Aug 12, 2024

Mediaphotos / Adobe Stock
Educator wellness is more than buzzwords. Living a well-balanced and fully engaged life is essential for building a safe, supportive and collaborative school culture that positively impacts both student achievement and teacher retention. Learn the 4 dimensions of educator wellness and how they can help strengthen work-life balance and teacher efficacy.

Click here to see the full infographic. / Graphic design by Erin Horlacher.
Mental Health Well-Being
