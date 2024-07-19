Are We There Yet? Skills-Based Technologies, Hiring and Advancement
Career Readiness

from ISTE

Jul 19, 2024

Graphic design by Erin Horlacher
SkillRise, an ISTE initiative, examined job seekers’ perceptions of digital skills and skills-based technologies, focusing on their potential career impacts, from initial hiring to advancement. The findings from this 2024 research confirmed job seekers’ need for digital skills training and increased awareness about how skills-based tools can be used to thrive in school and at work.

Click here to see the full infographic.

Are You Looking for a Digital Skills Program?

SkillRise, an ISTE initiative, enhances adult learning with educational technology. We provide job seekers and training providers with courses focused on the skills needed to succeed in the future of work.

Join our email newsletter or contact us at skillrise@iste.org to explore how our resources can help you thrive at school and work.

Digital Skills Adult Learning Teaching and Learning Career Readiness
