This Obscure College Major Commands $100K Within Four Years

For high school students in search of a career pathway that combines the challenges of building a floating city with the difficulty of launching a rocket into space, there’s a relatively little-known college major that might float their boat — naval architecture.
Naval architecture first caught our attention in 2022, when it appeared in an EdSurge analysis of federal data about high-earning college majors. It stuck out among a slew of programs in the technology and medical fields. Then naval architecture topped our list of majors that yield high starting salaries for low-income students. (The U.S. Department of Education made a change in 2023 by classifying naval architecture in tandem with the related field of marine engineering.)
We set out to find out why a college major that pays dividends for students seemingly doesn’t have much name recognition.
What Is Naval Architecture, Anyway?
Naval architects are responsible for the entire design of a ship, says David J. Singer, the undergraduate program chair of naval architecture and marine engineering at the University of Michigan. Meanwhile, marine engineers are focused on the engine room.
“The reason it's called ‘naval architecture’ is because the profession existed thousands of years ago, before the word ‘engineer’ came around,” Singer explains. “And so naval architecture, historically, was the hull shape. It was the architecture of the ship in terms of the whole form’s resistance, its seakeeping, its stability, its motions, its maneuverability.”
The types of jobs students can get with a naval architecture degree vary widely, he says. They can specialize in the construction of military ships; go into oil and gas or renewable energy; design luxury cruise ships; pursue maritime law, research and development; or work for regulators that ensure ships are constructed safely.
“If you want to be in charge of something huge at a young age, like a multibillion-dollar program, and work on the cutting-edge hardest problems, then you go work for the Navy at one of the warfare centers” as a civilian, Singer says. “If you want more of that corporate trajectory and make a little bit more money, you go defense contractor. It's one of the few professions that truly is global by nature, and that provides huge opportunities.”
The job of a naval architect is, perhaps unsurprisingly, important to the U.S. Coast Guard. Elizabeth “Elisha” Garcia is a professor in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s naval architecture and marine engineering department. She says that understanding how to salvage ships is a big part of a naval architect’s job. That includes not just what to do with a boat that’s no longer usable, she adds, but how to safely modify boats for a new purpose — like transforming a river barge into one that can be used at sea.
“If your boat’s no longer floating upright for a variety of reasons, and you're trying to figure out what's next, are there human lives at stake that we need to get off? Are we gonna refloat the boat? Are we just gonna torpedo it and sink the boat?” Garcia says. “There's so many companies that work within that field, and they have to work with governments all around the world for that type of thing.”
Naval architects are highly sought-after, Singer says, because their expertise can’t be substituted by other types of engineers. Whether it’s a ship or oil rig, people work and live on the structures that naval architects create.
“I always tell my students that doctors can kill one person at a time. We can kill thousands, so the importance and the challenges we have are also commensurate with the dangers and the responsibility we have,” Singer explains. “I don't care if you're making an oil platform or you're making a military platform. You have lives and the environment under your purview as an engineer.”