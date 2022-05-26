What 3 Charts Can Tell Us About College Graduation Trends
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Higher Education

What 3 Charts Can Tell Us About College Graduation Trends

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo     May 26, 2022

What 3 Charts Can Tell Us About College Graduation Trends
fongbeerredhot / Shutterstock

There was so much data waiting to be explored in College Scorecard’s seemingly endless depths that we went back for more. This time, we’re taking a look at what its thousands of data points can tell us about graduation at institutions in the U.S.

Getting To The Finish Line

Source: U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard | Data visualization by Nadia Tamez-Robledo

Plenty of students enter community college with the goal of transferring to a four-year institution. The benefits are well-publicized, after all. Finish your basic courses for less cash while staying closer to home, or get your associate degree and earn more money for your bachelor’s. But how many students are reaching that goal?

The outlook’s not great, according to our analysis of two-year colleges that are classified “main” campuses. Spartanburg Methodist College, home to less than 1,000 students in South Carolina, is at the top of the heap. Only one-in-five of its students complete their bachelor’s degree within four years of transfering.

If we opt for a larger campus, Blinn College and its enrollment of about 17,800 students takes the fifth spot. At this Texas college, 18 percent of students who transfer to a four-year institution earn a bachelor’s degree within four years.

These rates align pretty closely with what researchers have found. The Community College Research Center at Columbia University reports that—among first-time students who started at a community college in 2014—15 percent had both transferred to a university and earned a bachelor’s after six years.

Colleges at the bottom of our analysis report about 1 percent of their transfer students achieving the goal of a bachelor’s degree within four years of moving to a four-year institution.

Demographic Divides

Source: U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard | Data visualization by Nadia Tamez-Robledo

Six years is widely considered a normal timeframe for students to wrap up their bachelor’s degree. But whether or not students make it to graduation in six years—and start seeing a return on their investment in their paychecks—depends on a lot of factors. And there are huge differences in how quickly students finish their degrees depending on ethnicity.

Overall, about half of first-time, full-time students at four-year institutions complete their programs within six years. The rate is highest among Asian students, with about two-thirds earning degrees within that period.

But that figure tumbles a whopping 25 percent for American Indian and Alaska Native students, among whom only two–fifths are graduating after six years. Native students face a litany of barriers to higher education, with just 16 percent graduating with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Major Question

Source: U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard | Data visualization by Veronica Duenas

What kind of degrees are students graduating with? Business, health and social sciences are the top three programs, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

With our interactive tool, explore the programs students are choosing at large universities (those with at least 30,000 undergraduates enrolled).

More from EdSurge

The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit
The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit
Teaching & Learning

The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit

By Stephen Noonoo
What’s Next for Edtech Now That the ‘Pandemic Bump’ Has Faded?
What’s Next for Edtech Now That the ‘Pandemic Bump’ Has Faded?
Edtech Business

What’s Next for Edtech Now That the ‘Pandemic Bump’ Has Faded?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
Students Have Different Thinking Speeds. Inclusive Teaching Means Realizing That.
Students Have Different Thinking Speeds. Inclusive Teaching Means Realizing That.
EdSurge Podcast

Students Have Different Thinking Speeds. Inclusive Teaching Means Realizing That.

By Jeffrey R. Young
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
EdSurge Podcast

Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice

By Jeffrey R. Young
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2022 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved