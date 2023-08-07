Project Tomorrow Research: Parents' Views on District Provided Devices and Connectivity [Infographic]

In collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies, Project Tomorrow polled LAUSD parents about their views on the value of their child(ren) having a district-issued tablet or Chromebook with internet connectivity to use outside of school to support homework and extended learning. The online surveys were provided in both English and Spanish. The data collection occurred in May 2023 and more than 3,000 parents responded to the survey.