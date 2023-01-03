What Will ChatGPT Mean for Teaching?
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

What Will ChatGPT Mean for Teaching?

By Jeffrey R. Young     Jan 3, 2023

What Will ChatGPT Mean for Teaching?

By now you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT. It’s a free AI chatbot that can spit out long-form answers to just about any question, in a way that sounds eerily human.

Unlike a Google search, the new tool can deliver full paragraphs of information, and it does so in a way that seems like the AI is having a conversation with you.

This chatbot was released in late November, but it’s already sparking an existential crisis for educators at all levels. Because as students are already starting to figure out, they can use it to do their schoolwork for them, in a way that is hard to detect.

A headline in the Atlantic magazine put it bluntly: “Will ChatGPT Kill the Student Essay?”

On this week’s podcast, we’re looking at the potential impact of this new AI tool by talking to a couple of educators who have used the chatbot and already had some surprising interactions.

If you haven’t fully understood why this might be a big deal, this episode might bring it to life a bit.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

More from EdSurge

Could the U.S. Soon See a Federal Minimum Salary for Teachers?
Could the U.S. Soon See a Federal Minimum Salary for Teachers?
Teaching & Learning

Could the U.S. Soon See a Federal Minimum Salary for Teachers?

By Emily Tate Sullivan
Can Anti-Plagiarism Tools Detect When AI Chatbots Write Student Essays?
Can Anti-Plagiarism Tools Detect When AI Chatbots Write Student Essays?
Student Success

Can Anti-Plagiarism Tools Detect When AI Chatbots Write Student Essays?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
Student Disengagement Has Soared Since the Pandemic. Here’s What Lectures Look Like Now
Student Disengagement Has Soared Since the Pandemic. Here’s What Lectures Look Like Now
EdSurge Podcast

Student Disengagement Has Soared Since the Pandemic. Here’s What Lectures Look Like Now

By Jeffrey R. Young
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
EdSurge Podcast

Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice

By Jeffrey R. Young
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2023 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved