What Should Colleges Do to Help Students Find Jobs?

What should the college career center look like in this moment of seismic shifts in the job market and the economy—and growing skepticism of whether going to college pays off?

Colleges have been rethinking how they provide career services, especially since the pandemic forced more services online.

And it turns out a lot is at stake for colleges: After all, if higher ed is an engine of opportunity, it’s not enough to just get students to and through college. The bridge to a meaningful career has to be there too, and it has to work for the increasingly diverse student population going to college.

So what does that look like?

That’s the question at the heart of a new book, “Mapping the Future of Undergraduate Career Education: Equitable Career Learning, Development, and Preparation in the New World of Work.”

For this week’s EdSurge Podcast, we talked with the book’s editors, Melanie Buford, a teaching specialist at the University of Minnesota who helps work with students on experiential learning programs; and Michael Stebleton, a professor in the Department of Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development at the University of Minnesota.

