Why It’s So Hard to Escape the Narrative of ‘Grit’ in Education
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

Why It’s So Hard to Escape the Narrative of ‘Grit’ in Education

By Jeffrey R. Young     May 3, 2022

Why It’s So Hard to Escape the Narrative of ‘Grit’ in Education
"Little House on the Prairie," the popular children's book turned into a hit TV series, was designed to promote the idea of self-reliance and discourage social programs, according to author Alissa Quart.
NBC

It’s still popular to prize students who demonstrate “grit,” who overcome tough odds to become successful. It’s part of a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” ethos embedded in American mythology.

But that narrative can work against efforts of educational equity, putting the onus on students to achieve, no matter what systemic obstacles are in their way.

A new book by Alissa Quart called “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream,” looks at why narratives of self-reliance—even in ones in children’s literature like “Little House on the Prairie”—are so hard to shake. And she proposes more community-minded alternatives that could improve educational equity.

This week’s episode is a bonus installment of our Bootstraps podcast series that focused on equity more broadly. We’re stepping back to review the key themes of the first season of the series, and look at what’s changed since we reported some of the controversies we dug into.

The biggest development happened in the past few months, with the debate of a controversial change to the admissions system at the best-ranked public high school in the country, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, or TJ, right outside of Washington, D.C. Since that episode about TJ ran last year, a lawsuit over the new admissions system has gone all the way to the Supreme Court—and we let you know what action the court took.

Listen to the episode of the EdSurge Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

More from EdSurge

The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit
The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit
Teaching & Learning

The Mental Health Crisis Causing Teachers to Quit

By Stephen Noonoo
Why We Need to Talk About Teacher Trauma
Why We Need to Talk About Teacher Trauma
Teaching & Learning

Why We Need to Talk About Teacher Trauma

By Diana Lee
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
EdSurge Podcast

Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice

By Jeffrey R. Young
The School Hall Pass Is Going Digital. Is That a Good Thing?
The School Hall Pass Is Going Digital. Is That a Good Thing?
School Infrastructure

The School Hall Pass Is Going Digital. Is That a Good Thing?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2022 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved