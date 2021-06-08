To Support Black Male Teachers, A Nonprofit is Paying Off Student Loans
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

EdSurge Podcast

To Support Black Male Teachers, A Nonprofit is Paying Off Student Loans

By Jeffrey R. Young     Jun 8, 2021

To Support Black Male Teachers, A Nonprofit is Paying Off Student Loans
Markus Flynn, executive director of the nonprofit Black Men Teach, says the cultures of schools is part of the cause of a lack of diversity among teachers.
Black Men Teach website

This article is part of the guide The EdSurge Podcast.

In a fifth-grade classroom at Monroe Elementary School near Minneapolis, a teacher named Thetis White was recently celebrated, while his students and a camera crew looked on.

The teacher was being presented one of those giant ceremonial checks, as if he’d won a sweepstakes. The check was big—for $50,000. But this was no raffle prize.

White had overcome great odds. As a Black man teaching in America, he is part of the 2 percent of the teaching workforce that fit that demographic.

The check is to pay off his student loans, to make his choice of a career in teaching less of a financial sacrifice.

The person handing out the check was Markus Flynn, executive director of the nonprofit Black Men Teach, which supports Black male educators. Flynn is one himself—as a part-time teacher in a Minneapolis school.

EdSurge sat down with Flynn for this week’s EdSurge Podcast, and you’ll hear that he chose to come to Minnesota because it is known for both generally excellent schools and its poor track record for serving students of color.

Before switching to a career in education, Flynn studied to be an epidemiologist, where experts look for small interventions that can have large impacts on public health. And he says that employing more Black male teachers is the educational equivalent of a small change that yields big wins as far as student success.

One study he cites shows that if a Black student has one Black teacher by third grade, then they are 13 percent more likely to enroll in college. Black students who have two Black teachers by then are 32 percent more likely to go to college.

“When I started looking into education studies I saw some of the most compelling statistics I've ever seen—in any field,” Flynn says.

So he moved to the Twin Cities, started teaching, and this January took the helm at Black Men Teach.

Get the EdSurge Podcast in your email inbox: Sign up to receive the EdSurge Podcast newsletter every time new episodes appear, plus you’ll get links to related resources and EdSurge stories.

Giving out big checks to pay off student loans is only part of the solution, according to Flynn. To make lasting change, he believes, the cultures of schools need to change as well.

He remembers an incident from his own fifth grade year that soured him on the idea of ever going into education. He owned a red bike, and police and school officials accused him of stealing it. They put him in a police car and were going to take him in until his mother intervened.

“I call it, like, school-induced trauma,” Flynn says. “I think if you talk to almost any Black man, they can give you an experience of something that stuck with them for a long time, a very memorable experience that happened in school” where they were treated unfairly because of their race.

He worries that his Black students today could easily face a similar situation. In Minnesota, Black boys are eight times more likely to be suspended and expelled than white ones. “They represent 10 percent of the student population but 42 percent of the discipline incidents,” Flynn says.

He does think things can change for the better, though.

“I think it’s a matter of time,” he says. “A place like Minnesota is actually a place that should be the first place looking to change because the outcomes are so disparate and it's so obvious. And in Minnesota right now, it's the hub when it comes to like this focus on equity and justice, given the murder of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. And so this is a place where the work really needs to be done.”

And he says there are resources and political will for change. “Minneapolis has the most nonprofits per capita. The money is here, even in education,” he adds. “There are so many people who are motivated and inspired to see change, that think things will be different.”

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts, or use the player on this page.

 

Next Up

The EdSurge Podcast

The Lessons Teen Moms Can Teach Colleges
The Lessons Teen Moms Can Teach Colleges
EdSurge Podcast

The Lessons Teen Moms Can Teach Colleges

By Rebecca Koenig
What an Admissions Fight at America’s ‘Best’ High School Says About Educational Equity
What an Admissions Fight at America’s ‘Best’ High School Says About Educational Equity
EdSurge Podcast

What an Admissions Fight at America’s ‘Best’ High School Says About Educational Equity

By Jeffrey R. Young
How Are Final Exams Changing During the Pandemic?
How Are Final Exams Changing During the Pandemic?
EdSurge Podcast

How Are Final Exams Changing During the Pandemic?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Who Really Benefits From College Student Diversity?
Who Really Benefits From College Student Diversity?
EdSurge Podcast

Who Really Benefits From College Student Diversity?

By Rebecca Koenig

More from EdSurge

Technology Made Special Education Parents Better Advocates During the Pandemic
Technology Made Special Education Parents Better Advocates During the Pandemic
Learning Research

Technology Made Special Education Parents Better Advocates During the Pandemic

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
Education Has a Three-Headed Crisis. Mental Health Is Only Part of It.
Education Has a Three-Headed Crisis. Mental Health Is Only Part of It.
Voices

Education Has a Three-Headed Crisis. Mental Health Is Only Part of It.

By Isabelle Hau
4 Steps for Humanizing Personalized Learning
4 Steps for Humanizing Personalized Learning
Voices

4 Steps for Humanizing Personalized Learning

By Paul Emerich France
Lacking Online Programs, Many Colleges Are Rushing to Partner with OPMs. Should They?
Lacking Online Programs, Many Colleges Are Rushing to Partner with OPMs. Should They?
column

Lacking Online Programs, Many Colleges Are Rushing to Partner with OPMs. Should They?

By Robert Ubell
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact us

© 2011-2021 EdSurge Inc. All rights reserved.