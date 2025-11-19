Can the Teacher Shortage Be Solved by a Shift in Mindset?

In Mr. Seevers’ English class, the air feels different today. A quiet student draws an unexpected connection between "The Odyssey" and modern migrant stories. The room wakes up. One idea sparks another, and conversation bounces around the room. Mr. Seevers grins, scribbling connections on the whiteboard, forgetting the clock. Students lean in. Their voices matter. Teacher and students move together — focused, curious, absorbed. When the bell finally rings, Mr. Seevers realizes … this is why he never quit.

Moments like this still happen in classrooms, but maybe not often enough to sustain the enthusiasm most educators had when they started out. As a result, leaders are grappling with two familiar challenges: finding and keeping great teachers. Seats go unfilled, turnover disrupts continuity and costs balloon.

But more troubling is the quiet toll that teacher burnout takes on students. In an era of artificial intelligence, shifting expectations and high-stakes accountability, students need teachers who are present, enthusiastic, resilient and growth-minded.

The key to recruiting and retaining great teachers is helping them find and sustain a sense of “flow” — a state where their energy, purpose and performance align — and bring that vitality into classrooms. While burnout depletes a teacher’s psychic energy, flow replenishes it. The payoff for districts is profound: stronger retention, smoother recruitment and better student outcomes.

What Is Flow, and Why It Matters in the Classroom

Flow is the state of full absorption and intrinsic motivation. It’s the sweet spot between boredom (too easy) and anxiety (too hard). It’s that “in the zone” moment where “everything just clicks.”

In K-12 education, flow tends to center around student learning: creating lessons that challenge just enough, focusing attention without overwhelming it. But teachers benefit from that psychological sweet spot, too: planning in flow, teaching in flow and iterating in flow.

When teachers find flow, something subtle but powerful happens. Their focus and curiosity become contagious. Research on emotional contagion shows that a teacher’s mood shapes the climate of the classroom. Stress and frustrations spread quickly, but so do calm, curiosity and joy. Most teachers don’t realize how strongly their inner state influences student engagement, but it does.

Flow feeds on itself. The more teachers experience it, the more students do, creating cycles of focus, persistence and connection that drive better outcomes.

How the Pygmalion Effect Fuels Flow

The Pygmalion effect, also known as the Rosenthal effect, describes how higher expectations from teachers can lead to improved student performance. Educators communicate those expectations through tone, feedback, time and warmth, cues that shape how students view themselves as learners.

Those same beliefs drive teacher flow. While low expectations lead to overly easy lessons and unrealistically high expectations produce anxiety, teachers who believe their students can grow naturally design learning that stretches skills without overwhelming them, the ideal balance for flow.

That energy is contagious, too. Studies indicate that teacher flow can cross over to students, creating a “flow contagion,” an upward spiral of shared engagement and persistence. The Pygmalion effect sets the stage; flow helps bring it to life.

The Recruitment and Retention Problem, and Why Mindset Matters

Districts today are busy chasing recruitment metrics (number of applicants, credentialing pipelines), but retention is where the real crisis lies. K-12 teachers now report the highest burnout rates in the country, across all jobs and industries. Systemic pressures like inadequate funding, excessive workloads, challenging student behaviors, parent scrutiny and lack of administrative support have them constantly on their back foot instead of in their zone of flow.

Consider a school district rolling out new AI tools to streamline lesson planning, grading or student feedback. On paper, it’s a practical move to save time and modernize instruction. But without coaching or dialogue, many teachers feel blindsided. They’re being asked to integrate complex tools while juggling a full teaching load, testing demands and students’ social-emotional needs.

The result? Instead of embracing the technology and feeling empowered, teachers feel alienated. Some worry that creativity, intuition and human connection matter less than AI adoption. Those already close to burnout may see AI as one more way their professional judgment is being replaced or devalued.

That stress doesn’t stay contained. It seeps into the classroom. Students pick up on frustration and unease just as easily as they absorb enthusiasm and curiosity.

When AI integration is paired instead with coaching and the spirit of exploration, teachers have space to process fears, experiment with tools and reflect on what works. They move from compliance to curiosity. This relational support can transform AI from a threat into a trusted collaborator, helping educators reclaim time, creativity and joy in their work.

The Benefits of Coaching and Teacher Flow

Districts that invest in coaching can strengthen multiple points in their teacher lifecycle:

Onboarding: New teachers get guidance on finding flow in their planning and instruction.

New teachers get guidance on finding flow in their planning and instruction. Burnout prevention: Coaches help identify stressors early, redesign workflows and create guardrails for energy.

Coaches help identify stressors early, redesign workflows and create guardrails for energy. Sustained engagement: Teachers experience coaching as developmental support from their district.

Teachers experience coaching as developmental support from their district. Improve recruiting: Prospective hires see a workplace that values professional well-being.

When retention improves, districts recover not only in lowered costs but in preserved institutional memory, relationships, curricular coherence and, most critically, consistently high instructional quality.

How Teacher Flow Translates to Student Outcomes

Sustained energy → better pacing: Teachers who maintain flow teach more responsively, observe more closely and adjust in the moment.

Teachers who maintain flow teach more responsively, observe more closely and adjust in the moment. Mindset-aligned expectations → higher student growth: Teachers who believe in student potential push appropriately, scaffold growth and persist.

Teachers who believe in student potential push appropriately, scaffold growth and persist. Emotional contagion → classrooms that hum: A teacher in flow models calm, curiosity and agency, and students respond in kind.

A teacher in flow models calm, curiosity and agency, and students respond in kind. Upward spirals of engagement: As students engage, teachers get feedback, adapt and reenter flow.

As students engage, teachers get feedback, adapt and reenter flow. Reduced classroom disruption: Lower turnover means fewer substitutes, fewer gaps and more continuity.

Prioritize Human-Centered Support Systems

Administrators don’t control every budget or class-size metric, but they can decide how people are supported, how leaders lead and how change takes shape. The difference between a district that churns teachers and one that nurtures them often comes down to access to coaching, a growth mindset, relational support and an environment that values energy, flow and reflective practice.

Districts that cultivate a coaching culture can move from perpetual retention crisis to a thriving educational community where teachers and students grow together.


