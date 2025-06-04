Emergent Bilingual Students Find Their Voice With Real-Time Translation

As classrooms across the country become more linguistically diverse, educators face a growing challenge: ensuring that every student, regardless of English proficiency, can access learning, participate fully and feel included. Today, emergent bilingual (EB) students, also known as English learners, account for 10.6 percent of U.S. public school students — more than 5.3 million nationwide — up from 9.4 percent a decade ago.

Language barriers can have a profound impact on these students’ academic performance, classroom engagement and social connection. English learners often face challenges in understanding lessons, participating in discussions and completing assignments, which can lead to lower achievement and increased feelings of isolation.

Traditional supports for emergent bilingual students, such as peer translation, bilingual aides or simplified language, often fall short in busy classrooms where time and resources are stretched thin. As a result, educators and researchers are exploring new strategies to ensure equitable participation for all students. Among these, AI-powered translation tools have emerged as a promising solution, offering real-time language support that helps bridge communication gaps and fosters a more inclusive learning environment. But how do these tools affect day-to-day classroom life?

To learn more, EdSurge spoke with three members of Olney Independent School District (OISD) in Texas: Alyssa Betts, district emergent bilingual coordinator; Veronica Fobbs, seventh grade science teacher; and Elianis T., an EB student. They shared their experiences using the Timekettle X1 AI Interpreter Hub, a standalone AI-powered translation device that delivers real-time, bidirectional translation through earbuds or on-screen text.

EdSurge: What language challenges did you face as a multilingual learner before using an AI interpreter, and how has the use of this tool changed your ability to communicate and learn in class?

Elianis: Before using the tool, I couldn’t ask questions or talk to other students in the classroom. Now, I understand my teachers better. This has helped me communicate with my teachers about missing assignments in my classes and has allowed me to do [assigned work] on my own, without needing someone to translate it for me.

It has changed my way of learning and allowed me to stay on top of my classes while also making it easier to talk to my new classmates and friends.

— Elianis

It has helped me communicate better with my classmates when working on a project. I feel more confident when working in groups because I can understand what's being discussed and can communicate with others.

[The AI interpreter] was hard to get used to at first and remember to take it with me to each class, but it has changed my way of learning and allowed me to stay on top of my classes while also making it easier to talk to my new classmates and friends.

How has using an AI interpreter changed your teaching or learning experience and helped create a more inclusive classroom?

Betts: The X1 lets us reach our multilingual learners more accurately and reliably as they adjust to our classrooms. I’ve seen students become more confident in speaking to both teachers and classmates.

Fobbs: I feel more confident that I’m connecting with all of my students at their level. Students seem to feel less isolated; I gauge this by their increased class participation, which is a result of using this device. Students are more likely to approach me with questions about assignments and while working on class activities with their peers. I like that [the AI interpreter] makes verbal instructions and communications more comprehensible in real time. Students are not only seen but also heard — and, more importantly, understood!

Watch the Timekettle X1 AI Interpreter Hub in action at Olney Independent School District.



How do you balance using AI translation technology while still helping students learn the language?

Fobbs: I stay mindful that this is a bridge and not a replacement for language learning. The AI is good to help students initially understand content and more complex instructions, but I encourage written and verbal responses in English as much as possible.

Betts: I am working to create a usage timeline for the X1. This will be distributed at our Fall 2025 professional development.

Students who have been at OISD for more than one year will no longer receive an X1 to use in the classroom. This will free up some units, allowing teachers to keep a device in their classroom for communication without relying on their personal cell phones.

It will also push our newcomers to advance their language acquisition, knowing there is a timeline for how long they can use the device and understanding that they cannot lean on it as a crutch.

What new features or types of translation technology would you like to see developed for use in the classroom?

Fobbs: It would be nice if the teacher could be assigned their own unit or an earpiece that connects to the individual units. It would be convenient to have on hand because some students forget to bring their device to class. It would also allow non-bilingual teachers to understand what the [emergent bilingual] students say to each other while in the classroom setting.

In what other communication settings has the AI interpreter been helpful to you?

Betts: I have personally used the X1 AI Translation Hub when communicating with a parent during a [Language Proficiency Assessment Committee] meeting. It was so nice for the parent to have the opportunity to discuss concerns with the teachers and receive real-time feedback, as well as express their thanks for the education their child is receiving at OISD.

Fobbs: It has helped with messaging. Real-time translation has made little to no need for a human translator, which has reduced message delays. This year, we were able to use the presentation mode available on the X1 devices for our end-of-year awards ceremonies, giving our non-English speaking parents the opportunity to attend the ceremony and understand the sweet things the teachers were saying about their students.