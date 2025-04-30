One District’s Approach to Successful AI Integration

Schools across the country are racing to integrate artificial intelligence into classrooms, but the real challenge isn’t just adopting the technology — it’s making sure it works for all students. Will AI be a tool for innovation or yet another factor widening educational gaps? As districts explore AI’s potential, they must also confront critical questions about equity, algorithmic bias and access. Research shows that well-resourced schools often gain the most from new technology, leaving others at risk of falling further behind. So, how can educators ensure that AI is a force for progress rather than one that deepens divides?

To explore these opportunities and challenges, EdSurge spoke with Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross, superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools, a district at the forefront of AI integration. Dr. Zachery-Ross brings over 25 years of experience in K-12 education, starting as a teacher and school psychologist in Detroit Public Schools. Her career has spanned multiple roles in Van Dyke Public Schools, including teacher consultant, psychologist, principal and assistant superintendent. Additionally, she has served as superintendent in Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System and Okemos Public Schools and has led Ypsilanti Community Schools for the last seven years.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross

Superintendent, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Michigan

EdSurge: Can you share your school’s new designation and how it will have an impact on students and educators?

Zachery-Ross: Ypsilanti Community High School has been selected as the first HP AI Spotlight School, an initiative focused on powerful teaching and learning with technology, especially artificial intelligence. This designation recognizes our commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced student learning and career readiness. We are thrilled to work with HP, Microsoft, Intel and Digital Promise on this initiative. Digital Promise and the League of Innovative Schools have provided us with 13 HP Z-Series workstations with Microsoft Windows 11 and Intel processors, along with audiovisual equipment, to support complex computations and AI solutions.

In practice, innovation at Ypsilanti Community Schools involves using technology, particularly AI, to enhance student learning and career readiness. We believe in choice, voice and agency for both our students and staff. This approach has led to innovative opportunities, including the upcoming Drone Aviation program for our scholars this fall.

The League of Innovative Schools has significantly influenced our AI adoption by connecting us with like-minded professionals, resources and partnerships. Being part of this network helps us integrate cutting-edge AI tools and practices into classrooms, fostering critical thinking, creativity and real-world problem-solving skills to prepare our scholars for a technology-driven world.

Ypsilanti Community Schools students, educators and community members engage in hands-on AI learning.



What feedback can you share from educators, students and families about using AI in your schools?

Many students and families were initially afraid of AI. While there was initial apprehension, the focus on ethical use and integrity has been reassuring and beneficial. Educators have learned to use tools that alleviate some of the more arduous tasks associated with teaching and learning, making their work more efficient. Therefore, they are more open to adopting additional tools in their classrooms. Our students are excited about AI's possibilities beyond chat tools, seeing opportunities to create and innovate.

What practical first steps would you recommend for other superintendents or school leaders considering AI integration?

To successfully integrate AI, districts should focus on these key steps:

Define clear goals. Districts should start by defining what AI integration means for their schools and establish a clear vision and goals. What problems are they trying to solve, or what opportunities are they hoping to create? They should also identify specific learning objectives or operational efficiencies they want to achieve with AI and align AI initiatives with the district’s overall strategic plan.

Districts should start by defining what AI integration means for their schools and establish a clear vision and goals. What problems are they trying to solve, or what opportunities are they hoping to create? They should also identify specific learning objectives or operational efficiencies they want to achieve with AI and align AI initiatives with the district’s overall strategic plan. Provide ongoing professional development. Educators need opportunities to build their AI literacy and confidence with these tools. In our district, educators have had a chance to participate in two of the AI conferences we held during the summers of the past two years. In addition, we introduce our staff to AI tools each week with something called “Monday Morning Playground,” where staff engage with instructional technology specialists after school. This continuous learning model is key to helping educators effectively integrate AI into their teaching.

Educators need opportunities to build their AI literacy and confidence with these tools. In our district, educators have had a chance to participate in two of the AI conferences we held during the summers of the past two years. In addition, we introduce our staff to AI tools each week with something called “Monday Morning Playground,” where staff engage with instructional technology specialists after school. This continuous learning model is key to helping educators effectively integrate AI into their teaching. Prioritize ethics and equity. We look very closely at equity across our district. We use AI to close the gaps by “keeping humans in the loop” when using the tools. We also review data during our performance management meetings. Additionally, our Technology Department collaborates with the Curriculum and Assessment team to analyze data from AI tools used in our classrooms, ensuring they are not reinforcing biases or widening educational gaps. Districts implementing AI should establish similar safeguards to maintain oversight and ensure responsible use.

We look very closely at equity across our district. We use AI to close the gaps by “keeping humans in the loop” when using the tools. We also review data during our performance management meetings. Additionally, our Technology Department collaborates with the Curriculum and Assessment team to analyze data from AI tools used in our classrooms, ensuring they are not reinforcing biases or widening educational gaps. Districts implementing AI should establish similar safeguards to maintain oversight and ensure responsible use. Start small. We began with a pilot program to test AI tools in targeted areas before expanding to broader use. Districts can assess AI’s impact and refine their approach before scaling up by starting with a few targeted projects in specific classrooms or departments.

We began with a pilot program to test AI tools in targeted areas before expanding to broader use. Districts can assess AI’s impact and refine their approach before scaling up by starting with a few targeted projects in specific classrooms or departments. Build partnerships. Collaboration is essential. Working with educational networks and partnerships can provide access to other professionals and resources. They might consider connecting with other districts already using AI and seeking partnerships with tech companies and universities.

How do you see AI shaping the future of education?

AI will continue to evolve as a tool to enhance student learning and career readiness. It fosters critical thinking, creativity, innovation and real-world problem-solving skills, preparing students for an AI-driven world. HP AI Spotlight Schools like Ypsilanti Community High School provide a model for other schools by demonstrating how AI can be effectively integrated into classrooms. We offer students access to powerful technology and software for AI solutions while equipping educators with the knowledge and skills to teach with and about AI.