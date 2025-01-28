Religion Is a Taboo Topic. I Discuss It in My Classroom Anyway.

On my first day as an Arabic teacher, my school mentor sternly advised me, "Avoid the three taboos: sex, politics, and religion.”

When I started teaching Arabic in a public school, I inherited the curriculum and materials from the previous teacher. These materials, designed by Arab and Muslim curriculum developers, included religious references, such as the word Allah, the name of God in Islam, and sayings attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. To my surprise, the previous teacher had covered these religious elements with sticky notes before copying them for students. When I asked my mentor why, she explained, "This is a public school, and we are not allowed to discuss religion, sex, or politics."

At first, I adhered to these guidelines. After all, the First Amendment mandates the separation of church and state, and I wanted to avoid controversy. However, over time, I began questioning the wisdom of completely excluding religion, politics and other "taboo" topics from my teaching. These restrictions felt particularly challenging in the context of teaching Arabic—a Semitic and Middle Eastern language intertwined with the culture and religion of its speakers.

My students, most of whom came from Somali immigrant families, practiced Islam and carried cultural identities deeply rooted in their faith and migration stories. Avoiding these topics felt like ignoring a crucial part of their lives, which is significant because it denies students the opportunity to connect their learning to their personal and cultural identities. By addressing these topics, we validate their experiences and foster a more inclusive and engaging educational environment.

In this essay, I share my journey of moving beyond fear and ignorance to embrace taboo topics in the classroom. Through my experiences as an educator and the insights I’ve gained from my graduate program, I realized I could help my students connect their learning to their personal and cultural identities meaningfully by addressing these so-called taboo topics. I know the difference it makes to students’ confidence and engagement in the classroom.

Still, it should matter to all educators, too—because when we create spaces for students to share their stories and grapple with complex issues, we’re not just teaching them a subject—we are preparing them to navigate a diverse and interconnected world with empathy and critical thinking.

The Challenges of Avoiding Religion and Politics

From the beginning, I faced pressure to avoid sensitive subjects. My mentor’s warnings, echoed by other educators, instilled in me a fear of mentioning religious or political terms in the classroom. Words like Allah were labeled 'sensitive,' even though they are intrinsic to the Arabic language and culture. For example, when teaching the Arabic phrase inshallah, which means God willing, I had to explain its cultural significance without directly mentioning its religious context. Arabs often use inshallah frequently in everyday conversation, sometimes saying it multiple times a minute.

This reflects a cultural habit of expressing humility and reliance on divine will in all aspects of life, from mundane tasks to significant plans. This restriction made it challenging to convey the whole meaning and importance of the phrase to my students. This pressure constrained my teaching and made me hesitant to explore authentic conversations with my students.

The limitations of avoiding taboo topics became glaringly obvious. Language education is deeply connected to culture, and omitting cultural elements creates a shallow and incomplete learning experience. State standards for world languages emphasize the importance of cultural immersion, yet I found myself sidestepping key aspects of Arab culture, including its ties to religion and politics. This approach hindered my ability to connect with students; it felt like I was suppressing parts of my identity as an Arab and Muslim educator.

Discovering a New Perspective

Everything changed during my second year of teaching when I enrolled in a multicultural education course as part of my M.Ed. program. The course, led by professor Cathy Chappell, challenged my views and inspired a new teaching philosophy. We explored how to address complex topics like race, religion and politics in the classroom through readings and discussions. We studied educators who had successfully navigated these conversations and reflected on their triumphs and challenges.

Chappell encouraged us to confront our biases through journaling and self-reflection exercises. This process was transformative for me. I realized that my reluctance to address taboo topics like religion and politics stemmed not only from institutional policies but also from my own insecurities and lack of knowledge about my rights as an educator.

By the end of the course, I felt empowered to integrate discussions of religion, race and identity into my Arabic lessons. I understood that acknowledging these topics did not equate to preaching or advocating; instead, it was about teaching the language within its cultural and historical context.

Integrating Tough Topics in a World Languages Classroom

One of the most impactful units I designed was focused on identity. Called "Who Am I?," it encouraged students to describe their backgrounds and personal stories in Arabic. This unit became a bridge to deeper discussions about their migration journeys, familial connections and cultural roots. For example, many of my Somali students shared stories about their families fleeing civil war and seeking refuge in the United States. These narratives were poignant and enlightening, revealing the resilience and strength within their communities.

During this unit, I also introduced Somalia's political and cultural significance as a member of the Arab League. Explaining this connection helped students see how their linguistic and cultural heritage extended beyond national borders. Many were astonished to learn that while Somalia's official language is Somali, its Arab League membership ties it to Arabic-speaking nations. This lesson was an eye-opener, blending language learning with identity exploration and sparking a newfound enthusiasm for the subject.

In another instance, we discussed the conflict in Gaza as part of a lesson on current events in the Arab world. I carefully structured this discussion to focus on vocabulary and grammar while providing historical context. Students were encouraged to share their thoughts and feelings, many of which were deeply personal, given their experiences with displacement and conflict. By connecting the language to real-world issues, I helped students see its relevance and fostered a classroom culture of empathy and critical thinking.

When the Taboo Becomes the New Normal

Implementing this new approach was not without its challenges; creating a safe space for these conversations required careful planning. I developed a set of classroom norms to ensure respectful dialogue. These included:

Listening actively and without judgment,

Using "I" statements to share personal experiences,

Respecting diverse perspectives and

Seeking understanding before making assumptions

Before each discussion, we reviewed these norms and practiced them in more minor, low-stakes activities. Over time, my students grew more comfortable sharing their thoughts and engaging with one another on sensitive topics.

To help other educators navigate this process, I've developed a set of practical tips that can be integrated into any classroom setting. These tips build on the foundational strategies and provide actionable steps to foster a more inclusive and respectful learning environment.

Self-Reflection: Start by examining your own biases and beliefs. Journaling and professional development courses can help you identify areas for growth. Fostering Safe Dialogue: Establish clear norms for respectful communication and revisit them regularly. Create an environment where students feel safe to share their perspectives without fear of ridicule. Celebrating Diversity: Incorporate texts, examples and activities that reflect your students' backgrounds. Use culturally relevant materials to make lessons more engaging and meaningful. Handling Pushback: Expect resistance from colleagues, parents, or administrators. Document your lesson plans and align them with state standards. Approach conflicts with empathy and a willingness to listen.

Embracing challenging topics like religion in the classroom has been a transformative journey for my students and me. It has empowered them to think critically about their identities and the world, helping me grow as an educator. By creating spaces where students feel seen and valued, we can foster a more inclusive and understanding learning environment.

I urge my fellow educators to take the first step toward integrating taboo topics into their teaching. It may not always be easy, but the rewards—for our students and ourselves—are immeasurable. Together, we can build classrooms that reflect the richness and diversity of our world.