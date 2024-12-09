What Does It Mean to Be AI Ready? [Infographic]

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing society, workplace and education. To be prepared for the college and career opportunities of today and the future, students must learn to be “AI Ready.” AI readiness ensures that students can thrive in the future as informed users and developers of emerging technologies, including AI.

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) embraced AI technology by launching a K-12 AI Ready pilot in 2019, embedding AI Ready learning across content areas through the lens of the AI Learning Framework. The framework focuses on six core areas: Data Science, Mathematical Reasoning, Creative Problem Solving, Ethics, Applied Experiences and Programming.

AI Ready learning includes both discrete and embedded AI learning experiences to build literacy and technical skills related to AI. GCPS is focused on ensuring that every student is prepared for their future by integrating the AI Learning Framework throughout the district. By becoming “AI Ready,” students learn to be ethical and responsible users, developers and decision-makers of AI.

For more information about this work, visit the GCPS Office of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science website.