Unlocking AI’s Potential in Higher Education

AI has the potential to transform every aspect of our lives — and it is already doing so. According to Microsoft’s 2024 Work Trend Index, 75 percent of knowledge workers use AI, double the percentage of just six months before. It’s clear that the ways we communicate, make decisions and solve problems are changing as we embrace this new technology.

Education is no exception. Our recent “AI in Higher Ed: Hype, Harm of Help” study revealed that more than half of students in the US expect that their use of generative tools will increase in the next six months and at least 38 percent report that they are already using these tools during their studies every month. Students are ready for AI, and it’s time for higher education to foster open discussions on how to integrate AI meaningfully in learning and instruction.

Education leaders and faculty recognize the value of AI in idea generation and developing personalized learning. However, many institutions have raced to create policies largely focused on how to control its use without giving much thought to how to leverage its full potential. The conversation should shift toward leveraging our teaching and learning approach and harnessing this new technology’s potential.

Equipping Teachers With AI Expertise

To truly realize the potential of AI, there is a need for a technology-literate, fully engaged workforce. The U.S. Department of Education Office of Educational Technology’s AI policy report addresses the clear need to share knowledge, engage educators and refine policies for AI use in education. Institutions must acknowledge that faculty and students are already using AI and help them understand the practical problems it can solve.

Institutions have a responsibility to ensure that staff are well-equipped with both the knowledge and confidence to use AI tools effectively and teach them to students. A survey from Forbes Advisor found that younger teachers are more likely to adopt AI tools, with respondents under 26 reporting the highest usage rates.

Institutions can close the gap by offering targeted training, hands-on workshops, and peer support. This information should focus on how and when AI fits specific learning and teaching needs, as well as how to mitigate the risks of using AI. Particular attention should be given to faculty less comfortable with digital tools, offering them personalized support and instruction.

Perhaps the most effective way for faculty to understand AI’s value is to experience it firsthand. In settings where teachers face high student-to-teacher ratios and often have to work extra hours, AI can play a crucial role in easing administrative responsibilities. This allows them to dedicate more time to enhancing lessons, making them more dynamic and engaging.

Shaping the Future of Higher Education With Responsible AI

As part of our study on AI in higher education, we asked U.S. educators about their attitudes toward AI. More than a third of decision-makers noted that AI has the potential to enhance student engagement and create more interactive learning experiences. However, nearly the same percentage felt that generative AI is unethical and should not be allowed in higher education — one of the highest percentages across the countries surveyed, with leaders only in the United Kingdom feeling more strongly about it.

Institutions should acknowledge these concerns as they create AI policies and educate users on ethical AI practices. Responsible AI use in education should ensure that AI systems support learning and well-being while protecting student data and privacy.

Moreover, approaches to AI must be consistent within organizations and taken in line with an AI Policy Framework. This framework should provide a practical and comprehensive guide on using AI within an institution, incorporating feedback and perspectives from all faculty, including teaching staff. These guidelines should consider the ART principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency, ensuring that moral values and societal norms inform outputs from AI and that human experts oversee all decisions. Beyond these principles, AI applications must be implemented fairly, ensuring all students have equal access to personalized learning experiences.

Adapting Higher Education for a Changing World

The learning landscape is being profoundly reshaped to enhance access, personalization and efficiency. While each educational institution has distinct needs, different structures and unique goals, all must consider the impact of AI and how best to prepare their staff for this transition.

Institutions need to take positive steps forward and create comprehensive AI policy frameworks to guide the responsible use of AI. They should work directly with teachers to ensure they can enjoy AI's benefits while feeling comfortable with these new tools.

At all levels and in all domains, organizations are, or will soon be, applying AI solutions to a range of processes and activities. It is fundamental that the next generation is equipped with the understanding they need to be at the forefront of this innovation. Embracing AI in higher education will ensure that students have the skills they need when they enter the workforce, allowing them to become the leaders of tomorrow.