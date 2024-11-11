5 Essential Questions Educators Have About AI

Walberto Flores

EdTech Coordinator, Highlands International School San Salvador

Artificial intelligence has entered our classrooms — sometimes invited and other times not — leaving educators to ask essential questions about its implementation and impact. Teachers are exploring how AI can be used to redefine learning experiences, strengthen student-teacher relationships and support students as ethical AI users and creators.

Recently, I spoke with several teachers regarding their primary questions and reflections on using AI in teaching and learning. Their thought-provoking responses challenge us to consider not only what AI can do but what it means for meaningful and equitable learning environments. Keeping in mind these reflections, we can better understand how we move forward toward meaningful AI integration in education.

Walberto Flores: How might we redefine teaching and learning?

The real question is not just about what tasks AI can help us do faster or more easily, but rather, what educators should be doing — and how AI can assist us in achieving those goals.

Ann David

Associate Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, Teacher Education Program

Using AI is not about repeating what we already do but about challenging ourselves to do what we should. It’s not about doing things faster but about doing the essentials and doing them well. The innovation AI offers isn’t found in the technology itself but in how much better it can help us become as educators.

We should be asking how AI can help us provide more meaningful time for our students, foster authentic relationships and serve as role models for them to become better people.

Ann David: What about teacher and student relationships?

Whatever the next/newest technology, from paper to AI, the relationship between students and teachers has always been central to learning. As AI begins to take on more tasks, like lesson plans, worksheets and emails to parents, this is an opportunity to refocus on what AI can’t replicate: the rapport between a teacher and student that is essential for learning.

Hue-An Wren

Teacher, Garden Grove Unified School District

New technologies often pull teachers, administrators and schools away from that focus. I piloted a smart board in the early 2000s. Did it do more than my chalkboard? Yes, but I still needed to know my students. Relationships are often the solution to real challenges. If AI can make more space for teacher-student relationships in the learning process, that’s an unquestionable good.

Hue-An Wren: How can we use AI to create student-centered practices?

This technology gives us the opportunity to shift away from outdated teaching practices that no longer serve today’s students and better prepare them for the future. Student-centered learning allows us to guide all learners at the pace they need and want, and AI can help us overcome existing hurdles so that we can move toward a more personalized learning experience.

AI tools have already proven useful for improving teacher productivity and fostering student creativity. We need to encourage more conversations about these benefits in ways that are not intimidating. ISTE’s infographic on using AI in the classroom can be a handy resource to facilitate discussion among educators.

Pattie Morales

Instructional Technology Specialist, Indian Community School

Pattie Morales: How can we empower students to use AI ethically within and beyond the classroom?

To ensure that students are empowered not only to ethically use AI but also to understand how it’s made, we have to start with a focus on creating a progression of skills from Kindergarten to 12th grade that covers understanding and exploring machine learning and key concepts around student AI use, such as ethics and data privacy. This progression should also include real-world scenarios and design thinking projects where students build AI tools using code.

Hannah Davis Ketteman: As we dive head-first into a future where generative AI answers our questions, our students — though tech-savvy — often overlook what happens behind the scenes, such as where their data goes and who owns it. While AI is useful, it’s important to remember that these interactions are driven by data and lack empathy, compassion and human understanding. As information increasingly becomes currency, we must stay mindful of our humanity, knowing that our values and connections truly make us whole.

Hannah Davis Ketteman

Digital Learning Coach, Temple ISD

Schools need to create intentional, acceptable use policies and explicitly teach students about data privacy, digital citizenship, technology biases and the power of critical thinking. If we can address these questions, I think we are really doing our jobs: engaging students in real-world experiences while guiding them through difficult issues.

Betzabe Orenos: How can students make the case for AI use in the classroom?

It’s a valid question that even my high school students ask. They observe teachers using AI for lesson planning, providing feedback and generating project ideas. This raises a question of fairness: If teachers rely on AI, why can’t students? It prompts educators to personalize AI-generated content and foster an open dialogue on AI use. It’s exciting to see students eager to engage in these conversations. They want to advocate for AI in the classroom but also understand how to use it ethically, responsibly and productively.

Betzabe Orenos

High School Technology Teacher and Instructional Coach, Colegio Decroly Americano

Mentoring both teachers and students in ethical and responsible AI use is key. Teachers need to model best practices and allow students to explore AI’s potential and ethical implications. Without this space, AI might continue to be seen as just a cheating tool rather than an opportunity for students to learn and innovate under guidance.

Empowering the Next Generation With Responsible AI Practices

As teachers and students explore the world of AI together, how we handle this technology in classrooms today will have a lasting impact on society. By encouraging ethical use, responsible choices and a focus on relationships, we’re preparing students to interact thoughtfully with AI, both now and in the future.

Teachers play a key role in showing how AI can be used in learning while still keeping fairness, empathy and ethics at the center. As students start advocating for AI in their education, they’re also learning to think about its broader impact. Through these classroom experiences, we can make sure AI is used for good — helping not just individuals but entire communities.

The discussions we’re having with students today will empower them to create a future where AI improves learning, encourages creativity and supports responsible digital habits. By embracing AI in thoughtful ways, both teachers and students are laying the foundation for a more equitable and compassionate technological world.