5 Strategies to Ensure Your Edtech Tools Deliver on Their Promises
Tweet
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Tweet
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Digital Learning

5 Strategies to Ensure Your Edtech Tools Deliver on Their Promises

from Lumio

Nov 4, 2024

5 Strategies to Ensure Your Edtech Tools Deliver on Their Promises
Graphic design by Erin Horlacher
Tweet
Tweet

Evaluating and validating tech tools takes time and energy — resources that are always in short supply. An overwhelming variety of tools are available, each claiming to improve student outcomes in different ways, making it difficult to discern which will have the most meaningful impact. Added layers of complexity about compatibility, security and cost can lead to decision fatigue. These five strategies can ensure your tech does what it promises to help streamline your evaluations.

Click here to see the full infographic.
Teaching and Learning Digital Learning
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

More from EdSurge

As the Job Market Changes, Is a College Degree Less of a ‘Meal Ticket’ Than in the Past?
As the Job Market Changes, Is a College Degree Less of a ‘Meal Ticket’ Than in the Past?
EdSurge Podcast

As the Job Market Changes, Is a College Degree Less of a ‘Meal Ticket’ Than in the Past?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Teaching Feels Like a Dead-End Job. Here’s How Schools Can Change That.
Teaching Feels Like a Dead-End Job. Here’s How Schools Can Change That.
Voices

Teaching Feels Like a Dead-End Job. Here’s How Schools Can Change That.

By Rachel Herrera
How Did School Infrastructure Get So ‘Dire’?
How Did School Infrastructure Get So ‘Dire’?
Policy and Government

How Did School Infrastructure Get So ‘Dire’?

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
What Can AI Chatbots Teach Us About How Humans Learn?
What Can AI Chatbots Teach Us About How Humans Learn?
EdSurge Podcast

What Can AI Chatbots Teach Us About How Humans Learn?

By Jeffrey R. Young
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2024 All Rights Reserved