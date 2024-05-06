10 Steps Every K-12 Leader Must Take to Implement Standards-Based...
Tweet
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Tweet
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Assessments

10 Steps Every K-12 Leader Must Take to Implement Standards-Based Grading [Infographic]

from Otus

May 6, 2024

10 Steps Every K-12 Leader Must Take to Implement Standards-Based Grading [Infographic]
Graphic design by Erin Horlacher
Tweet
Tweet

Standards-based grading is an educational assessment approach that focuses on evaluating students’ mastery of specific learning objectives. Grades are assigned based on a student’s understanding and proficiency of essential skills and knowledge outlined in predetermined standards. Standards-based grading promotes transparency, fairness and individualized learning experiences. This approach demands strategic implementation, outlined below in a 10-step guide for K-12 leaders.

Click here to see the full infographic.
Teaching and Learning Assessments
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

More from EdSurge

How to Evaluate and Select the Right Edtech Products [Infographic]
How to Evaluate and Select the Right Edtech Products [Infographic]

How to Evaluate and Select the Right Edtech Products [Infographic]

Scholar Hopes to Diversify the Narrative Around Undocumented Students
Scholar Hopes to Diversify the Narrative Around Undocumented Students
EdSurge Podcast

Scholar Hopes to Diversify the Narrative Around Undocumented Students

By Jeffrey R. Young
Is It Fair and Accurate for AI to Grade Standardized Tests?
Is It Fair and Accurate for AI to Grade Standardized Tests?
Artificial Intelligence

Is It Fair and Accurate for AI to Grade Standardized Tests?

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
Bringing Better STEM Education to the Rural South
Bringing Better STEM Education to the Rural South
STEM

Bringing Better STEM Education to the Rural South

By Eleanore Catolico
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

EdSurge is an editorially independent project ofand

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2024 All Rights Reserved