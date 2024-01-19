Unveiling Today’s Student Motivations
Teaching and Learning

from Anthology

Jan 19, 2024

Graphic design by Erin Horlacher

Students have different reasons for enrolling in university and in pushing to complete their degree. A deeper understanding of their motivating factors can help universities adjust communications with future prospective students, as well as inform additional services they can provide to ensure that students are successful while in university through to graduation.

Leading education technology company, Anthology, recently conducted a global survey of more than 2,700 students across 11 countries. The findings provide a road map for universities of opportunities to support students to ensure their retention and long-term success, such as highlighting programs in high-demand careers, enhancing career services, ensuring academic programs are aligned with industry needs and providing flexibility within programs.

Click here to see the full infographic.
