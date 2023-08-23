Digital Literacy in the AI Era
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Digital Skills

Digital Literacy in the AI Era

from Dell Technologies

Aug 23, 2023

Digital Literacy in the AI Era
Graphic design by Caroline Kasterine

With AI — and all it entails — on our horizon, what better time is there than now to focus on enhancing digital literacy, improving digital access and strengthening digital skills?

With the proliferation of AI, digital literacy is an imperative. We must ensure that students, educators and caregivers have the skills they need to successfully navigate the internet, safely consume content, effectively create products and services and proactively communicate with others. Now that artificial intelligence (AI) has become a new reality in our society, digital skilling is fundamental to success across learning communities. Let’s look at how communities and skills can come together for the good of a global society.

Click here to see the full infographic.
Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Learning Digital Skills
Learn more about EdSurge operations, ethics and policies here. Learn more about EdSurge supporters here.

More from EdSurge

The Power of Storytelling for Youth
The Power of Storytelling for Youth
EdSurge Podcast

The Power of Storytelling for Youth

By Jeffrey R. Young
Did Covid Break Child Care or Was It Already Broken? A Brief Visual Explainer
Did Covid Break Child Care or Was It Already Broken? A Brief Visual Explainer
Opinion

Did Covid Break Child Care or Was It Already Broken? A Brief Visual Explainer

By Rebecca Gale
Personalizing Language Arts Education With AI Tools: A Teacher's Perspective
Personalizing Language Arts Education With AI Tools: A Teacher's Perspective

Personalizing Language Arts Education With AI Tools: A Teacher's Perspective

By Abbie Misha
What Student Loan Debt Means for the American Dream
What Student Loan Debt Means for the American Dream
column

What Student Loan Debt Means for the American Dream

By Mordecai I. Brownlee
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

Journalism that ignites your curiosity about education.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2023 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved