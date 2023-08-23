Digital Literacy in the AI Era

With AI — and all it entails — on our horizon, what better time is there than now to focus on enhancing digital literacy, improving digital access and strengthening digital skills?



With the proliferation of AI, digital literacy is an imperative. We must ensure that students, educators and caregivers have the skills they need to successfully navigate the internet, safely consume content, effectively create products and services and proactively communicate with others. Now that artificial intelligence (AI) has become a new reality in our society, digital skilling is fundamental to success across learning communities. Let’s look at how communities and skills can come together for the good of a global society.