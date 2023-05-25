‘Deep Breaths’

When he was a first grader at Rivermont Elementary School, Mason was overwhelmed by his emotions. His principal, Jill Evans, often had to take him outside until his meltdowns subsided.
But that was before Mason was introduced to a program at school that focuses on student well-being. Now, as a 10-year-old fourth grader, Mason has developed ways to talk about his emotions, which help him to better cope with anger.
“I really got to know Ms. Evans when I was in first grade and got in a lot of trouble,” Mason says. “But now, she’s my best friend.”
Evans started the mindfulness program in 2019 at the elementary school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was inspired by a program for teachers at a nearby elementary school where Evans previously worked as a vice principal.
Photojournalism and text by Kathleen Greeson.
Greeson is an award-winning photojournalist and documentary photographer based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This spring, Greeson spent time at Rivermont Elementary in Chattanooga documenting its mindfulness program, the educators who started it, and the students who have benefited.
This story is part of an EdSurge series chronicling diverse educator experiences. These stories are made publicly available with support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. EdSurge maintains editorial control over all content. (Read our ethics statement here.) Excluding photography, this work is licensed under a CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.