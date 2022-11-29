Educators: How Much Is Your Voice Heard in Edtech?

With the edtech landscape home to thousands of products vying for attention, it stands to reason that finding a tool to fit a school’s needs can be just as much an art as it is a science.

Whether an edtech program is built to help students improve their reading skills or catch up on math, it’s teachers who are ultimately putting the tech to use in the classroom. While they don’t get the final sign off for edtech purchases, the consensus is that tools have to work for teachers if they’re going to make an impact on students.

That’s why we at EdSurge set out to explore how much voice teachers have when it comes to how edtech is made.

We want to hear from educators—especially teachers—about how edtech companies are doing. Are they listening to what you need? Making tools that solve the problems you have?

Your responses will help shape our coverage, and we may be in contact for an interview.