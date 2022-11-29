Educators: How Much Is Your Voice Heard in Edtech?
Sign up for our newsletter
×
Like this article?
Sign up for our newsletter →
×

Edtech Business

Educators: How Much Is Your Voice Heard in Edtech?

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo     Nov 29, 2022

Educators: How Much Is Your Voice Heard in Edtech?
Alphavector / Shutterstock

With the edtech landscape home to thousands of products vying for attention, it stands to reason that finding a tool to fit a school’s needs can be just as much an art as it is a science.

Whether an edtech program is built to help students improve their reading skills or catch up on math, it’s teachers who are ultimately putting the tech to use in the classroom. While they don’t get the final sign off for edtech purchases, the consensus is that tools have to work for teachers if they’re going to make an impact on students.

That’s why we at EdSurge set out to explore how much voice teachers have when it comes to how edtech is made.

We want to hear from educators—especially teachers—about how edtech companies are doing. Are they listening to what you need? Making tools that solve the problems you have?

Your responses will help shape our coverage, and we may be in contact for an interview.

 

More from EdSurge

I Used to Struggle With Where to Send My Kids to School. Now I Struggle With Sending Them at All.
I Used to Struggle With Where to Send My Kids to School. Now I Struggle With Sending Them at All.
Opinion

I Used to Struggle With Where to Send My Kids to School. Now I Struggle With Sending Them at All.

By Matt Homrich-Knieling
‘Press Play’ Isn’t a Teaching Strategy: Why Educators Need New Methods for Video
‘Press Play’ Isn’t a Teaching Strategy: Why Educators Need New Methods for Video
Opinion

‘Press Play’ Isn’t a Teaching Strategy: Why Educators Need New Methods for Video

By Reed Dickson
Does Solving Inequality in Education Mean Embracing ‘Birth Equity’?
Does Solving Inequality in Education Mean Embracing ‘Birth Equity’?
Early Learning

Does Solving Inequality in Education Mean Embracing ‘Birth Equity’?

By Daniel Mollenkamp
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice
EdSurge Podcast

Researcher Behind ‘10,000-Hour Rule’ Says Good Teaching Matters, Not Just Practice

By Jeffrey R. Young
Get our email newsletterSign me up
Keep up to date with our email newsletterSign me up

EdSurge reports on the people, ideas and tools shaping the future of learning.

WHAT WE DO
COMPANY
FOLLOW EDSURGE
Ethics Statement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help

© 2022 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), All Rights Reserved