Bring Real-Time 3D Into the Classroom, and Teach for the Future

Real-time 3D (RT3D) is redefining interactive content. No longer confined to the realm of video games, this technology now plays key roles in industries as wide-ranging as architecture, medicine, automotive, aerospace and film.

Demand is growing rapidly for developers, programmers and artists skilled in working with Unity—the leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content. As use cases expand, and the much-discussed metaverse takes shape, educators today have an opportunity to prepare their students for the technology careers of tomorrow.

Real-Time 3D Is the Future

Real-time 3D is a technology that creates three-dimensional models, environments and complete virtual worlds that can be rendered instantly. This content goes far beyond traditional formats like film, television and print because it isn’t static; it’s both immersive and interactive. And it offers incredibly lifelike graphics while giving users precise, immediate control over their experience. In doing so, RT3D creates endless possibilities for media production and engagement.

RT3D technology has long been the backbone of video game development, allowing creators to build anything they can imagine in ways that respond to player input. Look around, jump, crouch, explore and interact—RT3D makes these immersive experiences possible. Once content is created, it can be deployed to mobile devices, computers, consoles, AR/VR headsets and a host of other platforms to reach its audience.

While video games largely represent RT3D’s beginnings, the market for this technology is expanding quickly. Countless other industries are seizing on its potential, pushing the demand for development skills into overdrive. Whether it’s being used to create virtual or augmented reality experiences, film special effects, medical simulations, architectural models or product mock-ups, RT3D now has a foothold in almost every industry.

RT3D also represents the fundamental building blocks of the metaverse: the next generation of the internet that’s always real-time and mostly 3D, interactive and social. As we move into this new era of online connectivity and virtual economies, RT3D creators are leading the way.

Ultimately, the goal is to provide students with 21st-century skills that will propel them into rewarding careers.

Teach for Tomorrow’s Job Market

Many parents want their children to study computer science. Yet, in the United States, just over half of high schools actually teach it. We’re on a mission to close that education gap.

The need for real-time 3D development skills across industries is growing exponentially and shows no signs of slowing. As the leading platform for building immersive experiences, Unity is becoming increasingly essential to technical and creative roles alike.

Beyond the proliferation of potential career paths, RT3D development skills also open doors to considerably higher earning potential, regardless of location, and the demand for such skills will continue to grow. Salaries for AR, VR and game developers are much higher than the U.S. and U.K. national average salaries.

Bring RT3D Into Your Classroom

Unity provides plenty of tools and resources to help teachers engage students of all ages in real-time creation. Our educational resources also emphasize differentiated instruction, allowing students to move at different paces. Some may come to your classroom with existing knowledge, while others may take a little longer to reach their learning goals. Letting students adjust their learning and explore projects they’re interested in will ensure that they retain new information and have fun at the same time. Ultimately, the goal is to provide students with 21st-century skills that will propel them into rewarding careers.

If you’re concerned that being a Unity novice might hold you back in the classroom, we encourage you to experiment, problem-solve, and learn alongside your students. The resources below are designed to give educators everything they need to make this happen, regardless of their own level of Unity mastery.

Unity Learn

Unity Learn is our free online education platform with over 750 hours of on-demand learning content for Unity creators of all skill levels. There, you’ll find thoughtfully structured courses and tutorials covering an array of Unity-related topics, plus expert-led live sessions, practice projects and more. The Learn platform is the place to start for anyone looking to build up their Unity skills, and its content can be drawn upon to help you reach your classroom learning objectives.

Unity Learn Educator Hub

The Educator Hub on Unity Learn is a one-stop library of free teaching resources, including professional development courses, syllabi, lesson plans, scope and sequences, standards alignment (including ISTE) and more.

Equip your students to problem-solve, communicate creatively and build their own gaming innovations in a way that captures their imaginations.

Create with Code is just one of the free courses available through the Educator Hub, designed with secondary-level students in mind. The course makes learning how to code in C# engaging and fun, guiding learners from Unity beginners to capable developers through prototype design, programming challenges, quizzes and the creation of a unique personal project.

Unity EdLab

Unity EdLab’s cloud-based development platform makes it easy to bring high-quality RT3D and computer science education into secondary-level classrooms without needing expensive hardware. Equip your students to problem-solve, communicate creatively and build their own gaming innovations in a way that captures their imaginations. And enjoy access to an educator portal with lesson plans, tutorials, activities and other resources.

Get Started

If you’re ready to integrate Unity into your teaching and set students up for success, you’ll first need access to the Unity Editor. Free individual and classroom licenses are available, allowing educators and students to start creating all sorts of real-time experiences.

Student Plan: an individual license for students to learn Unity on their personal computers.

Educator Plan: an individual license for educators to run Unity on their own computers for personal projects and teaching preparation.

Education Grant License: a multi-seat license for teaching Unity in classrooms or institutional computer labs.

Once you’re up and running with the Unity Editor, you can begin leveraging the Unity Learn Educator Hub and the other resources available to immerse your students in the exciting world of real-time development.

Need a hand? Reach out to our Education team for support as you embark on your Unity teaching journey.